Knife attacker who killed clerics in Iran executed
A foreign attacker who killed two clerics in a stabbing incident in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad in April was hanged on Monday, Iranian media reported.
Abdullatif Muradi, 21, a man of Uzbek descent, stabbed three clergymen at the shrine of the eighth Shiite Imam in Mashhad on April 5, killing two and injuring a third.
He had reportedly entered Iran illegally from Pakistan a year earlier and had been living in Mashhad.
US may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan aircraft
The United States may let Tajikistan hold on to Afghan military aircraft donated by the US that sought shelter in the Central Asian country following the US withdrawal from Kabul in August last year, a US military commander said.
US-trained Afghan pilots flew dozens of military planes and helicopters to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as they fled the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) take over.
The IEA has demanded that the two countries return the aircraft.
US Central Command commander Gen. Michael Kurilla visited Tajikistan over the weekend and said: “We are grateful to the Armed Forces of the Republic of Tajikistan for continuing to secure the aircraft that the Afghan Air Force flew into the country last August.”
“The United States is working with the Tajik government to determine the best way to effectively use and maintain the aircraft,” Kurilla said.
According to Reuters, Kurilla said the aircraft would definitely not be returned to Afghanistan “because they do not belong to the Taliban (IEA)”.
“Our hope is to be able to hand over some or all of the aircraft to the Tajik government. I do not have a timeline on when this will occur, but we are working hard to make this happen,” Reuters quoted him as saying.
Iran and Kazakhstan urge IEA to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Sunday and jointly urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups, religious minorities, and political movements in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a joint press conference, broadcast live on state TV, the Iranian president said that regional problems can be resolved by country officials only and that the presence of foreigners does not bring about security and will cause further issues.
“We also agree that the presence of foreigners in the region does not create security and will cause more problems,” Raisi added.
In the meantime, the IEA has said that the new government is an inclusive government.
“The new government is an inclusive government; if there is a gap, IEA officials will try to solve it,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.
Simultaneously, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in an interview with CNBC that once New Delhi is sure that everything is going well in Afghanistan, it will resume diplomatic relations with Kabul.
“Here’s our dilemma; do we then just throw up our hands and say well things went in the wrong direction and therefore we are no longer going to do anything. I find ways of helping Afghan society, so we are trying to work our way through that dilemma,” said Jaishankar, adding that India has historical relations with Afghanistan.
Prior to this, senior officials of the IEA, including the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Defense, called on India to resume diplomatic relations with Kabul and finish incomplete projects in the country.
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
Five British men held by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have been released, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said in a statement Monday.
The UK said in its statement: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of 5 British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
“These British nationals had no role in the UK Government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK Government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.
“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.
“The UK Government regrets this episode,” the statement read.
IEA leaders have not yet commented officially.
While the official charges against the detainees were never made public, an IEA intelligence officer told the Washington Post that most were arrested on suspicion of espionage or involvement in human trafficking.
The IEA officer said the release of the detainees was good news and that “we are not aiming to detain foreign nationals.”
According to the Washington Post, the senior IEA member said the foreign nationals “were detained for breaching the law and violating Afghan culture.”
