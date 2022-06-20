Iran and Kazakhstan urge IEA to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2022)

Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Sunday and jointly urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups, religious minorities, and political movements in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a joint press conference, broadcast live on state TV, the Iranian president said that regional problems can be resolved by country officials only and that the presence of foreigners does not bring about security and will cause further issues.

“We also agree that the presence of foreigners in the region does not create security and will cause more problems,” Raisi added.

In the meantime, the IEA has said that the new government is an inclusive government.

“The new government is an inclusive government; if there is a gap, IEA officials will try to solve it,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.

Simultaneously, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in an interview with CNBC that once New Delhi is sure that everything is going well in Afghanistan, it will resume diplomatic relations with Kabul.

“Here’s our dilemma; do we then just throw up our hands and say well things went in the wrong direction and therefore we are no longer going to do anything. I find ways of helping Afghan society, so we are trying to work our way through that dilemma,” said Jaishankar, adding that India has historical relations with Afghanistan.

Prior to this, senior officials of the IEA, including the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Defense, called on India to resume diplomatic relations with Kabul and finish incomplete projects in the country.