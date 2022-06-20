Latest News
Iran and Kazakhstan urge IEA to form inclusive govt in Afghanistan
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Sunday and jointly urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to form an inclusive government that represents all ethnic groups, religious minorities, and political movements in Afghanistan.
Speaking at a joint press conference, broadcast live on state TV, the Iranian president said that regional problems can be resolved by country officials only and that the presence of foreigners does not bring about security and will cause further issues.
“We also agree that the presence of foreigners in the region does not create security and will cause more problems,” Raisi added.
In the meantime, the IEA has said that the new government is an inclusive government.
“The new government is an inclusive government; if there is a gap, IEA officials will try to solve it,” said Bilal Karimi, IEA deputy spokesman.
Simultaneously, India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said in an interview with CNBC that once New Delhi is sure that everything is going well in Afghanistan, it will resume diplomatic relations with Kabul.
“Here’s our dilemma; do we then just throw up our hands and say well things went in the wrong direction and therefore we are no longer going to do anything. I find ways of helping Afghan society, so we are trying to work our way through that dilemma,” said Jaishankar, adding that India has historical relations with Afghanistan.
Prior to this, senior officials of the IEA, including the acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Defense, called on India to resume diplomatic relations with Kabul and finish incomplete projects in the country.
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
Five British men held by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have been released, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said in a statement Monday.
The UK said in its statement: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of 5 British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
“These British nationals had no role in the UK Government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK Government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.
“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.
“The UK Government regrets this episode,” the statement read.
IEA leaders have not yet commented officially.
While the official charges against the detainees were never made public, an IEA intelligence officer told the Washington Post that most were arrested on suspicion of espionage or involvement in human trafficking.
The IEA officer said the release of the detainees was good news and that “we are not aiming to detain foreign nationals.”
According to the Washington Post, the senior IEA member said the foreign nationals “were detained for breaching the law and violating Afghan culture.”
Afghan refugee wins Senate seat in Australian parliament
Fatima Payman, who is just 27 years old, has won Western Australia’s sixth and final Senate seat, becoming the first Afghan-Australian and the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in parliament, Anadolu news agency reported.
Soon after winning the seat, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party leaders tweeted their congratulations.
“Congratulations Senator Payman,” Albanese tweeted.
Patrick Gorman, assistant minister to the prime minister, said he is proud that his state is sending Fatima to represent them in Canberra.
“Senator-elect Payman is an Australian Muslim with cultural roots from Afghanistan,” Gorman wrote on Twitter.
According to local media, Payman arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan with her parents and three siblings, and grew up in Perth.
Payman thanked her supporters after the election commission announced her victory.
“WE WON!!! I’m proud to announce that I’ve officially been elected as a Senator for Western Australia,” she posted on Facebook.
Flood warning issued for parts of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Water and Energy issued a warning of possible floods and rising river levels in some areas of the country for Monday and Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that based on climate change and comparative analysis of data, as well as taking into account the predictions of the country’s Meteorological Agency and reputable international agencies, that there is the possibility of relatively heavy rains with flash floods in the Amu river basin, in the north and Kabul.
The ministry said: “On the mentioned dates floods due to rain, melting snow and rising water levels along the rivers might occur in Kokcheh, Takhar, Baghlan, Bamyan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Kunar and Khost.”
The ministry has asked people in these areas to be aware and to avoid rivers. People living upstream have also been asked to report any flooding to those living downstream in order to prevent human casualties.
