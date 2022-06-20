Latest News
UK govt publicly apologizes to IEA for conduct of 5 freed detainees
Five British men held by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have been released, the United Kingdom’s Foreign Office said in a statement Monday.
The UK said in its statement: “We welcome and appreciate the release by the current administration of Afghanistan of 5 British nationals who were detained in Afghanistan.
“These British nationals had no role in the UK Government’s work in Afghanistan and travelled to Afghanistan against the UK Government’s travel advice. This was a mistake.
“On behalf of the families of the British nationals, we express their apologies for any breach of Afghan culture, customs or laws, and offer their assurance of future good conduct.
“The UK Government regrets this episode,” the statement read.
IEA leaders have not yet commented officially.
While the official charges against the detainees were never made public, an IEA intelligence officer told the Washington Post that most were arrested on suspicion of espionage or involvement in human trafficking.
The IEA officer said the release of the detainees was good news and that “we are not aiming to detain foreign nationals.”
According to the Washington Post, the senior IEA member said the foreign nationals “were detained for breaching the law and violating Afghan culture.”
Afghan refugee wins Senate seat in Australian parliament
Fatima Payman, who is just 27 years old, has won Western Australia’s sixth and final Senate seat, becoming the first Afghan-Australian and the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in parliament, Anadolu news agency reported.
Soon after winning the seat, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party leaders tweeted their congratulations.
“Congratulations Senator Payman,” Albanese tweeted.
Patrick Gorman, assistant minister to the prime minister, said he is proud that his state is sending Fatima to represent them in Canberra.
“Senator-elect Payman is an Australian Muslim with cultural roots from Afghanistan,” Gorman wrote on Twitter.
According to local media, Payman arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan with her parents and three siblings, and grew up in Perth.
Payman thanked her supporters after the election commission announced her victory.
“WE WON!!! I’m proud to announce that I’ve officially been elected as a Senator for Western Australia,” she posted on Facebook.
Flood warning issued for parts of Afghanistan
The Ministry of Water and Energy issued a warning of possible floods and rising river levels in some areas of the country for Monday and Tuesday.
The ministry said in a statement that based on climate change and comparative analysis of data, as well as taking into account the predictions of the country’s Meteorological Agency and reputable international agencies, that there is the possibility of relatively heavy rains with flash floods in the Amu river basin, in the north and Kabul.
The ministry said: “On the mentioned dates floods due to rain, melting snow and rising water levels along the rivers might occur in Kokcheh, Takhar, Baghlan, Bamyan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Kunar and Khost.”
The ministry has asked people in these areas to be aware and to avoid rivers. People living upstream have also been asked to report any flooding to those living downstream in order to prevent human casualties.
UK does not support anyone seeking to change Afghanistan through violence
The Chargé d’Affaires at the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Hugo Shorter, said Sunday his government does not support anyone seeking to achieve political change in Afghanistan through violence.
In a statement published on the UK government’s website, Shorter said this also included all Afghan nationals and that the UK also does not support any activity inciting violence for political purposes.
He said the UK will also not allow its soil “to be used to plan or prepare” violence in Afghanistan.
“Violence of any kind is not in Afghanistan’s interests, nor the international community’s, and we deplore terrorist attacks of all kinds.
“To promote peace and stability, to deliver essential humanitarian support to the Afghan people, and to address shared concerns on security, there is no alternative to engaging pragmatically with the current administration of Afghanistan, and that is what we are doing,” he said.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has praised Britain’s new stance on Afghanistan and said that stability in Afghanistan was in the interests of all countries in the region and the world.
The IEA also called on countries around the world not to engage with elements trying to destabilize Afghanistan and incite insecurity. Instead, they urged foreign countries to boycott them.
Shorter’s remarks come despite no country having as yet recognized the IEA government.
