Afghan refugee wins Senate seat in Australian parliament

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2022)

Fatima Payman, who is just 27 years old, has won Western Australia’s sixth and final Senate seat, becoming the first Afghan-Australian and the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in parliament, Anadolu news agency reported.

Soon after winning the seat, Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his party leaders tweeted their congratulations.

“Congratulations Senator Payman,” Albanese tweeted.

Patrick Gorman, assistant minister to the prime minister, said he is proud that his state is sending Fatima to represent them in Canberra.

“Senator-elect Payman is an Australian Muslim with cultural roots from Afghanistan,” Gorman wrote on Twitter.

According to local media, Payman arrived as a refugee from Afghanistan with her parents and three siblings, and grew up in Perth.

Payman thanked her supporters after the election commission announced her victory.

“WE WON!!! I’m proud to announce that I’ve officially been elected as a Senator for Western Australia,” she posted on Facebook.