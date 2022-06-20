Flood warning issued for parts of Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: June 20, 2022)

The Ministry of Water and Energy issued a warning of possible floods and rising river levels in some areas of the country for Monday and Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that based on climate change and comparative analysis of data, as well as taking into account the predictions of the country’s Meteorological Agency and reputable international agencies, that there is the possibility of relatively heavy rains with flash floods in the Amu river basin, in the north and Kabul.

The ministry said: “On the mentioned dates floods due to rain, melting snow and rising water levels along the rivers might occur in Kokcheh, Takhar, Baghlan, Bamyan, Samangan, Balkh, Sar-e-Pul, Jawzjan, Kunar and Khost.”

The ministry has asked people in these areas to be aware and to avoid rivers. People living upstream have also been asked to report any flooding to those living downstream in order to prevent human casualties.