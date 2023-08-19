Health
Kunduz health officials report 28 cases of Congo fever, and 3 dead
Kunduz Public Health Department says this year 28 cases of Crimean–Congo hemorrhagic fever have been recorded in the province, of which three people have died.
Najibullah Sahil, Kunduz Public Health Director, said they activated a special department for the treatment of Congo fever at the infectious diseases hospital.
“We were fully prepared before the Congo fever [outbreak], we activated the infectious disease hospital, all services are free,” said Sahil.
“Whatever the patients need; medicines, food … all these are free, so there are no problems and people should not worry,” he added.
Meanwhile, butchers in the province say their sales have dropped considerably due to the spread of this disease and people are afraid of eating meat.
“Since Congo fever appeared, business has dropped; it used to be good, but we don’t even sell five kilos of meat a day,” said a butcher.
Chicken sellers, however, say that this market is booming in Kunduz.
“In the past, the chicken business was not good, sometimes the market was good and sometimes not, after the outbreak of Congo fever, the chicken market has improved,” said a chicken seller in Kunduz.
The residents of Kunduz have meanwhile welcomed the awareness campaigns around Congo fever that have been launched by the authorities.
Congo fever is a virus, primarily transmitted to people from ticks and livestock animals. Human-to-human transmission can occur resulting from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons.
There is no vaccine available for either people or animals, according to the World Health Organization. The virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever outbreaks, with a case fatality rate of between 10 and 40%.
The hosts of the virus include a wide range of wild and domestic animals such as cattle, sheep and goats.
Health
Health ministry marks ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health on Monday marked “World Breastfeeding Week” in Kabul where officials said that breastfeeding a baby in the first six months of its life can reduce the infant’s risk of death and malnutrition.
According to officials, they have been able to hire more than 2,000 consultants in the nutrition department over the past year.
“Breastfeeding mothers should be told the benefits of breastfeeding,” said Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister.
Simultaneously, representatives of some international organizations have said that they have distributed aid to more than six million mothers in Afghanistan and that they emphasized the need to continue activities in Afghanistan.
“Breastfeeding reduces mortality, diarrhea and pneumonia,” said Mohammad Amin Amin, representative of UNICEF.
“The World Food Program has been able to help more than six million mothers. We have many plans and goals and we are partners in the existing sector,” said a representative of WFP.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile added that it has organized seminars for 6,000 people in the malnutrition sector to improve their capacity throughout Afghanistan.
Health
Afghanistan to meet 50% of pharmaceutical needs in next two years: AFDA
Officials at Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said during an accountability report on Saturday that Afghanistan will be able to meet more than 50% of the country’s pharmaceutical needs by establishing manufacturing factories in the next two years.
“Our great effort is to industrialize the treatment, food and medical equipment sector. We have to work in our country. In the past year, we have given licenses to dozens of factories that are being built and operate inside Afghanistan,” said Abdul Bari Omar, acting head of AFDA.
Omar also said that currently, 58 factories producing medical products are active in the country, which covers more than 20% of the market’s pharmaceutical needs.
AFDA officials have also announced the creation of the food safety law, which, if approved, will prevent the importation of low-quality and expired consumable goods into the country.
Over the past year, the department has closed down 771 pharmacies in Kabul due to the presence of expired, low-quality, and smuggled drugs. The department has also destroyed almost 300 tons of medicines and unsafe food, officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials said that in the past year, 2,227 manufacturing factories, importing companies and pharmacies have received operating licenses.
In the meantime, the construction of four well-equipped pharmaceutical and food laboratories in four zones of the country, registration of new pharmaceutical facilities, support of domestic production, as well as close monitoring of the country’s customs and pharmacies are said to be among the major tasks of this department this year.
Health
Health ministry reports 6,000 cases of hepatitis across Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that since the beginning of this year, nearly 6,000 people across the country have been treated for hepatitis.
The ministry officials presented the statistics during a meeting on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.
Habibullah Akhundzadah, deputy minister of public health services, said migrations, natural disasters, a weak economy and transfusion of infected blood was the reason for the spread of the disease.
Doctors meanwhile say that hepatitis is a dangerous disease that if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly, can damage a person’s liver and even lead to death.
In addition, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the institution cooperates with the health ministry with technical assistance for the treatment and control of this disease and will provide training for health workers to better control the virus.
According to the WHO, currently, 354 million people worldwide are suffering from hepatitis, and about one million people die from this disease every year.
Hepatitis is transmitted when someone ingests the virus (even in microscopic amounts too small to see) through close, personal contact with an infected person, or through eating contaminated food or drink.
The symptoms of this disease are pain in the liver, joints and fatigue.
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
Putin meets top generals in charge of Russia’s war efforts in Ukraine
Kunduz health officials report 28 cases of Congo fever, and 3 dead
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 104th Independence Day discussed
Elon Musk says X will strip ability to block accounts
Afghanistan exports pomegranate juice to US for the first time: IEA
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
A day after landslide likely trapped more than 100, Indian rescuers look for survivors
North Korea’s Kim shows off banned missiles to Russian minister
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
Tahawol: 104th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence from Britain discussed
Saar: Marking Afghanistan’s 104th Independence Day discussed
Tahawol: Terrorist groups’ presence in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Al-Qahtani, Otunbayeva’s meeting on Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US conditions for normalizing relations
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Construction gets underway on New Kabul housing project
-
Latest News4 days ago
Ministry of interior to install CCTV systems in every province
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stanikzai claims scholars differ over women’s right to education
-
World4 days ago
Fire at Russian fuel station kills 30, scores injured
-
Latest News4 days ago
Laghman residents call on IEA to start work on Shahi Canal
-
Latest News4 days ago
China says future of Afghanistan back in the hands of its people
-
Sport4 days ago
Neymar set for Saudi’s Al Hilal after PSG agree deal
-
Latest News3 days ago
Russia claims West ramping up interaction with armed groups in Afghanistan