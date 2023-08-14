Health ministry marks ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ in Kabul 

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health on Monday marked “World Breastfeeding Week” in Kabul where officials said that breastfeeding a baby in the first six months of its life can reduce the infant’s risk of death and malnutrition.

According to officials, they have been able to hire more than 2,000 consultants in the nutrition department over the past year.

“Breastfeeding mothers should be told the benefits of breastfeeding,” said Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister.

Simultaneously, representatives of some international organizations have said that they have distributed aid to more than six million mothers in Afghanistan and that they emphasized the need to continue activities in Afghanistan.

“Breastfeeding reduces mortality, diarrhea and pneumonia,” said Mohammad Amin Amin, representative of UNICEF.

“The World Food Program has been able to help more than six million mothers. We have many plans and goals and we are partners in the existing sector,” said a representative of WFP.

The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile added that it has organized seminars for 6,000 people in the malnutrition sector to improve their capacity throughout Afghanistan.