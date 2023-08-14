Health
Health ministry marks ‘World Breastfeeding Week’ in Kabul
The Ministry of Public Health on Monday marked “World Breastfeeding Week” in Kabul where officials said that breastfeeding a baby in the first six months of its life can reduce the infant’s risk of death and malnutrition.
According to officials, they have been able to hire more than 2,000 consultants in the nutrition department over the past year.
“Breastfeeding mothers should be told the benefits of breastfeeding,” said Habibullah Akhundzada, deputy minister.
Simultaneously, representatives of some international organizations have said that they have distributed aid to more than six million mothers in Afghanistan and that they emphasized the need to continue activities in Afghanistan.
“Breastfeeding reduces mortality, diarrhea and pneumonia,” said Mohammad Amin Amin, representative of UNICEF.
“The World Food Program has been able to help more than six million mothers. We have many plans and goals and we are partners in the existing sector,” said a representative of WFP.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile added that it has organized seminars for 6,000 people in the malnutrition sector to improve their capacity throughout Afghanistan.
Health
Afghanistan to meet 50% of pharmaceutical needs in next two years: AFDA
Officials at Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said during an accountability report on Saturday that Afghanistan will be able to meet more than 50% of the country’s pharmaceutical needs by establishing manufacturing factories in the next two years.
“Our great effort is to industrialize the treatment, food and medical equipment sector. We have to work in our country. In the past year, we have given licenses to dozens of factories that are being built and operate inside Afghanistan,” said Abdul Bari Omar, acting head of AFDA.
Omar also said that currently, 58 factories producing medical products are active in the country, which covers more than 20% of the market’s pharmaceutical needs.
AFDA officials have also announced the creation of the food safety law, which, if approved, will prevent the importation of low-quality and expired consumable goods into the country.
Over the past year, the department has closed down 771 pharmacies in Kabul due to the presence of expired, low-quality, and smuggled drugs. The department has also destroyed almost 300 tons of medicines and unsafe food, officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials said that in the past year, 2,227 manufacturing factories, importing companies and pharmacies have received operating licenses.
In the meantime, the construction of four well-equipped pharmaceutical and food laboratories in four zones of the country, registration of new pharmaceutical facilities, support of domestic production, as well as close monitoring of the country’s customs and pharmacies are said to be among the major tasks of this department this year.
Health
Health ministry reports 6,000 cases of hepatitis across Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that since the beginning of this year, nearly 6,000 people across the country have been treated for hepatitis.
The ministry officials presented the statistics during a meeting on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.
Habibullah Akhundzadah, deputy minister of public health services, said migrations, natural disasters, a weak economy and transfusion of infected blood was the reason for the spread of the disease.
Doctors meanwhile say that hepatitis is a dangerous disease that if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly, can damage a person’s liver and even lead to death.
In addition, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the institution cooperates with the health ministry with technical assistance for the treatment and control of this disease and will provide training for health workers to better control the virus.
According to the WHO, currently, 354 million people worldwide are suffering from hepatitis, and about one million people die from this disease every year.
Hepatitis is transmitted when someone ingests the virus (even in microscopic amounts too small to see) through close, personal contact with an infected person, or through eating contaminated food or drink.
The symptoms of this disease are pain in the liver, joints and fatigue.
Health
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
Drug trials are currently underway in the UK in what some experts have said is a huge breakthrough in treating high blood pressure. Just one injection every six months could lower high blood pressure, trial results suggest.
The new drug, zilebesiran, developed by US-based company Alnylam, is given as an injection rather than in traditional pill form.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if untreated, it increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.
Persistent high blood pressure can increase your risk of a number of serious and potentially life-threatening conditions, such as:
heart disease
heart attacks
strokes
heart failure
peripheral arterial disease
aortic aneurysms
kidney disease
vascular dementia
The Daily Mail reported that for the drug trials, 107 patients with hypertension were recruited to take part – 80 received a single injection of zilebesiran under the skin, while 32 received a placebo containing no active ingredients.
Five patients who initially received the placebo were later moved to zilebesiran.
Analysis revealed patients who received zilebesiran experienced a substantial reduction in systolic blood pressure – the force with which the heart pushes blood out and round the body – which lasted up to six months.
On average, systolic blood pressure lowered by over 10mmHg at a 200mg dose or more of the drug, and more than 20mmHg at the highest dose of 800mg.
A drop of this size can take someone with high blood pressure to within a much safer range.
Blood pressure naturally goes up and down throughout the course of the day, making it difficult to treat.
But the study found that the drop in blood pressure seen in patients who were treated with zilebesiran was consistent over 24 hours.
