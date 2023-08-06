Health
Afghanistan to meet 50% of pharmaceutical needs in next two years: AFDA
Officials at Afghanistan Food and Drug Authority (AFDA) said during an accountability report on Saturday that Afghanistan will be able to meet more than 50% of the country’s pharmaceutical needs by establishing manufacturing factories in the next two years.
“Our great effort is to industrialize the treatment, food and medical equipment sector. We have to work in our country. In the past year, we have given licenses to dozens of factories that are being built and operate inside Afghanistan,” said Abdul Bari Omar, acting head of AFDA.
Omar also said that currently, 58 factories producing medical products are active in the country, which covers more than 20% of the market’s pharmaceutical needs.
AFDA officials have also announced the creation of the food safety law, which, if approved, will prevent the importation of low-quality and expired consumable goods into the country.
Over the past year, the department has closed down 771 pharmacies in Kabul due to the presence of expired, low-quality, and smuggled drugs. The department has also destroyed almost 300 tons of medicines and unsafe food, officials said.
Meanwhile, the officials said that in the past year, 2,227 manufacturing factories, importing companies and pharmacies have received operating licenses.
In the meantime, the construction of four well-equipped pharmaceutical and food laboratories in four zones of the country, registration of new pharmaceutical facilities, support of domestic production, as well as close monitoring of the country’s customs and pharmacies are said to be among the major tasks of this department this year.
Health ministry reports 6,000 cases of hepatitis across Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that since the beginning of this year, nearly 6,000 people across the country have been treated for hepatitis.
The ministry officials presented the statistics during a meeting on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.
Habibullah Akhundzadah, deputy minister of public health services, said migrations, natural disasters, a weak economy and transfusion of infected blood was the reason for the spread of the disease.
Doctors meanwhile say that hepatitis is a dangerous disease that if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly, can damage a person’s liver and even lead to death.
In addition, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the institution cooperates with the health ministry with technical assistance for the treatment and control of this disease and will provide training for health workers to better control the virus.
According to the WHO, currently, 354 million people worldwide are suffering from hepatitis, and about one million people die from this disease every year.
Hepatitis is transmitted when someone ingests the virus (even in microscopic amounts too small to see) through close, personal contact with an infected person, or through eating contaminated food or drink.
The symptoms of this disease are pain in the liver, joints and fatigue.
New injection could ‘revolutionize’ treatment of high blood pressure
Drug trials are currently underway in the UK in what some experts have said is a huge breakthrough in treating high blood pressure. Just one injection every six months could lower high blood pressure, trial results suggest.
The new drug, zilebesiran, developed by US-based company Alnylam, is given as an injection rather than in traditional pill form.
High blood pressure, or hypertension, rarely has noticeable symptoms. But if untreated, it increases your risk of serious problems such as heart attacks and strokes.
Persistent high blood pressure can increase your risk of a number of serious and potentially life-threatening conditions, such as:
heart disease
heart attacks
strokes
heart failure
peripheral arterial disease
aortic aneurysms
kidney disease
vascular dementia
The Daily Mail reported that for the drug trials, 107 patients with hypertension were recruited to take part – 80 received a single injection of zilebesiran under the skin, while 32 received a placebo containing no active ingredients.
Five patients who initially received the placebo were later moved to zilebesiran.
Analysis revealed patients who received zilebesiran experienced a substantial reduction in systolic blood pressure – the force with which the heart pushes blood out and round the body – which lasted up to six months.
On average, systolic blood pressure lowered by over 10mmHg at a 200mg dose or more of the drug, and more than 20mmHg at the highest dose of 800mg.
A drop of this size can take someone with high blood pressure to within a much safer range.
Blood pressure naturally goes up and down throughout the course of the day, making it difficult to treat.
But the study found that the drop in blood pressure seen in patients who were treated with zilebesiran was consistent over 24 hours.
WHO warns of dengue risk as global warming pushes cases near historic highs
The World Health Organization warned on Friday that cases of dengue fever could reach close to record highs this year, partly due to global warming benefiting mosquitoes that spread it.
Dengue rates are rising globally, with reported cases since 2000 up eight-fold to 4.2 million in 2022, WHO said.
The disease was found in Sudan’s capital Khartoum for the first time on record, according to a health ministry report in March, while Europe has reported a surge in cases and Peru declared a state of emergency in most regions, Reuters reported.
In January, WHO warned that dengue is the world’s fastest-spreading tropical disease and represents a “pandemic threat”.
About half of the world’s population is now at risk, Dr. Raman Velayudhan, a specialist at the WHO’s control of neglected tropical diseases department, told journalists in Geneva on Friday.
Reported cases to WHO hit an all-time high in 2019 with 5.2 million cases in 129 countries, said Velayudhan via a video link. This year the world is on track for “4 million plus” cases, depending mostly on the Asian monsoon season.
Already, close to 3 million cases have been reported in the Americas, he said, adding there was concern about the southern spread to Bolivia, Paraguay and Peru.
Argentina, which has faced one of its worst outbreaks of dengue in recent years, is sterilizing mosquitoes using radiation that alters their DNA before releasing them into the wild.
“The American region certainly shows it is bad and we hope the Asian region may be able to control it,” Velayudhan said.
WHO says reported cases of the disease, which causes fever and muscle pain, represent just a fraction of the total number of global infections since most cases are asymptomatic. It is fatal in less than 1% of people.
A warmer climate is thought to help the mosquitoes multiply faster and enable the virus to multiply within their bodies. Velayudhan cited the increased movement of goods and people and urbanization and associated problems with sanitation as other factors behind the increase.
Asked how the heatwave affecting the northern hemisphere would affect the spread of the disease, he said it was too soon to tell.
Temperatures over 45 degrees Celsius “should kill the mosquito more than breeding it, but the mosquito is a very clever insect and it can breed in water storage containers where the temperature doesn’t rise that high.”
