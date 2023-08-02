Health ministry reports 6,000 cases of hepatitis across Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2023)

The Ministry of Public Health said Wednesday that since the beginning of this year, nearly 6,000 people across the country have been treated for hepatitis.

The ministry officials presented the statistics during a meeting on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day.

Habibullah Akhundzadah, deputy minister of public health services, said migrations, natural disasters, a weak economy and transfusion of infected blood was the reason for the spread of the disease.

Doctors meanwhile say that hepatitis is a dangerous disease that if it is not diagnosed and treated quickly, can damage a person’s liver and even lead to death.

In addition, the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) said the institution cooperates with the health ministry with technical assistance for the treatment and control of this disease and will provide training for health workers to better control the virus.

According to the WHO, currently, 354 million people worldwide are suffering from hepatitis, and about one million people die from this disease every year.

Hepatitis is transmitted when someone ingests the virus (even in microscopic amounts too small to see) through close, personal contact with an infected person, or through eating contaminated food or drink.

The symptoms of this disease are pain in the liver, joints and fatigue.