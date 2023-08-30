Latest News
Large gathering of religious scholars and elders held in Kabul
A large gathering of religious scholars and influential people from Kabul province was held in the Loya Jirga tent on Wednesday, with senior officials of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) also attending.
Addressing the gathering, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi said that the opponents of the Islamic Emirate should take lessons from the past because uniting with the enemies of the country and asking them for help is not in anyone’s interest.
“We should learn from the past that foreigners do not build our homeland, invaders do not build our homeland,” Muttaqi said.
Abdul Salam Hanafi, the administrative deputy of the prime minister, said: “More than 70 percent of the government’s budget and expenses used to be provided by foreigners. Alhamdulillah, after the end of the occupation in the hands of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all government institutions were reorganized.”
The Acting Minister of Interior said that after the establishment of the Islamic Emirate, violence in the country has disappeared and there is one leadership in all of Afghanistan. Sirajuddin Haqqani considered maintaining unity important for the survival of the existing system.
“If we think the truth, Afghanistan spent 43 years or half a century in crisis and jihad. We are now thinking about celebrating Eid right away. Eid cannot be celebrated right away… The work of war and jihad was easy, it brought sorrows, but rebuilding requires a lot of patience and great interaction,” Haqqani said.
Din Mohammad, the head of the Ulema Council of Kabul province, said: “I ask you to make a pledge that we will be sincere with our leaders and if someone rebels against them, are we all ready to confront him or not?… We will defend this system with our lives and property.”
In conclusion, the Ulema Council of Kabul Province issued a 12-point declaration and called for people’s support for the Islamic system and asked the Islamic Emirate to engage with the international community within the framework of national and Islamic interests.
The declaration also called on the international community to recognize the ground realities and engage responsibility with the IEA.
Body of 6-year-old Afghan rape victim found in Pakistan
The body of an Afghan girl was found in the sprawling sugarcane farms on the outskirts of the Khazana area of Lower Dir District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan on Wednesday, local media reported.
Initial reports suggest the six-year-old girl was raped before dying, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.
The six-year-old had been reported missing by her relatives on Tuesday evening – a disappearance that coincided with her mother’s visit to her relatives, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Zafer Khan.
Although the family promptly alerted the authorities and an FIR was filed to initiate the search operation, the girl was not found until about 12 hours after she was reported missing.
The child’s uncle, Faqir Muhammad, said the deceased’s father is a daily wage earner. He is reportedly unaware of the loss, which according to her relatives has compounded economic concerns for the family.
This is the second incident of an Afghan child’s body being found in the province in the past 24 hours. The body of an eight-year-old Afghan boy was found in the vicinity of Karak District of the province on Tuesday.
The motive behind the killing of the boy was not immediately apparent.
The authorities have initiated a probe into the deaths of Afghan children, the newspaper said.
US State Department continues to ‘engage’ with IEA over education for girls
A US State Department official says that in all their engagements with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) they advocate for girls’ education.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Beth van Schaack, Ambassador-at-large for Global Criminal Justice, said: “When it comes to girls’ education, indeed this is one of the most unconscionable acts of the Taliban, to deny young girls the ability to plan their own life paths, to operate in public, to have – to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of that particular society.
“And so in all of our engagements there we are constantly pushing to have some of those restrictions be relaxed. We have a special envoy who’s dedicated to women and girls and their plight within Afghanistan, and she is constantly engaging with officials in an effort to improve the situation and life for girls and women,” she said.
The Islamic Emirate has however defended its decisions and actions against women and says that they have been treated according to Islamic Sharia and asks the international community not to interfere in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.
Teenage hostage freed in Iran returns home
Security forces in Kandahar province have secured the release of a teenager who had been kidnapped and taken to Iran.
The Kandahar security officials say the teenager is originally from Farah and was taken to Iran by kidnappers, who demanded a ransom for his release.
Officials said the kidnappers had a contact person in Spin Boldak and once he was arrested, the kidnappers released the boy, Ezatullah, who was returned through Spin Boldak district.
The kidnappers had sent a video recording to the boy’s family demanding ransom for his release.
Jamaluddin, the father of the teenager, said the kidnappers tortured his son and demanded one hundred million Iranian Tomans in ransom.
This is the first known incident of an Afghan hostage being released after being taken out of the country.
