World
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, hospital officials in Moscow said, Reuters reported.
Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and partnerships with Western powers to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War Two and bring about the reunification of Germany.
But his internal reforms helped weaken the Soviet Union to the point where it fell apart, a moment that President Vladimir Putin has called the “greatest geopolitical catastrophe” of the twentieth century.
“Mikhail Gorbachev passed away tonight after a serious and protracted disease,” said Russia’s Central Clinical Hospital.
Putin expressed “his deepest condolences”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Interfax. “Tomorrow he will send a telegram of condolences to his family and friends,” he said.
Putin said in 2018 he would reverse the Soviet Union’s disintegration if he could, Reuters quoted news agencies reported.
World leaders were quick to pay tribute. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Gorbachev, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990, had opened the way for a free Europe, Reuters reported.
U.S. President Joe Biden said he had believed in “glasnost and perestroika – openness and restructuring – not as mere slogans, but as the path forward for the people of the Soviet Union after so many years of isolation and deprivation.”
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, citing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, said Gorbachev’s “tireless commitment to opening up Soviet society remains an example to us all”.
World
IMF board releases over $1.1 billion in Pakistan bailout funds
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, allowing for a release of over $1.1 billion to the cash-strapped economy, the fund and the government said on Monday.
The IMF agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by about $940 million as per the current exchange, Reuters reported.
The funds will be a lifeline to the South Asian country suffering from devastating floods which have inflicted damage of at least $10 billion according to the country’s planning minister.
In a statement, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said adhering to scheduled increases in fuel levies and energy tariffs is “essential” as Pakistan’s economy “has been buffeted by adverse external conditions.”
These include “spillovers from the war in Ukraine, and domestic challenges, including from accommodative policies that resulted in uneven and unbalanced growth,” he noted.
The floods were not mentioned in the fund’s statement.
Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have fallen to levels that cover only a month of exports and its economy is wrangled with a massive current account deficit and high inflation.
The Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme was initially for 36 months and worth $6 billion at the time of its approval in 2019. It had stalled since earlier this year as Islamabad struggled to meet targets set by the lender, Reuters reported.
The IMF board also approved Pakistan’s request for waivers related to the country’s failure to meet some of the programme’s criteria.
Ismail also said government efforts to get the programme back on track via painful corrective economic measures had saved Pakistan from default.
The go-ahead from the IMF board will open other multilateral and bilateral avenues of funding for Pakistan, which were awaiting a clean bill of health from the lender.
World
Huge relief operation underway as Pakistan buckles under ongoing floods
The death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan has reached 1,061 since June, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Monday, with 28 more people having died in the past 24 hours.
A huge relief operation was under way on Monday and international aid began trickling in.
The final toll could be higher as hundreds of villages in the mountainous north have been cut off by flood-swollen rivers washing away roads and bridges, AFP reported.
Authorities were still trying to reach cut-off villages in the mountainous north, even as the flooded southern Sindh province braced on Sunday for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north.
The Indus river that courses through Pakistan’s second-most populous region is fed by dozens of mountain tributaries to the north, but many have burst their banks following record rains and glacier melt.
Torrents of water are expected to reach Sindh in the next few days, adding misery to the millions already affected by the floods.
“Right now, Indus is in high flood,” said Aziz Soomro, the supervisor of Sukkur Barrage, a massive colonial-era construction that regulates the river’s flow and redirects water to a vast system of canals.
Pakistan needs financial help to deal with the floods, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari told Reuters on Sunday.
He hoped financial institutions such as the IMF would take the economic fallout into account.
“I haven’t seen destruction of this scale, I find it very difficult to put into words … it is overwhelming,” Bhutto-Zardari said, adding many crops that provided much of the population’s livelihoods had been wiped out.
“Obviously this will have an effect on the overall economic situation,” he said.
The IMF board will decide this week on whether to release $1.2 billion as part of the seventh and eighth tranches of Pakistan’s bailout programme, which it entered in 2019.
“Going forward, I would expect not only the IMF, but the international community and international agencies to truly grasp the level of devastation,” he said.
World
Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains spikes overnight
At least 119 people have died in Pakistan over the past 24 hours as heavy rains continue to lash the flood-stricken country.
According to the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) the death toll from monsoon flooding in Pakistan since June has reached 1,033.
The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,451 kilometers of roads destroyed, and 149 bridges washed away.
Thousands of livestock had been killed and 1.7 million fruit trees destroyed, raising concerns over how families would feed themselves going into the cooler months while the country deals with an economic crisis, TRT reported.
Powerful flash floods in the northern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away a large bridge overnight, cutting off some districts from road access.
Downstream, fears of flooding around the river banks prompted around 180,000 people in the district of Charsadda to flee their homes, according to disaster officials, with some spending the night on highways with their livestock.
Historic monsoon rains and flooding in Pakistan have affected more than 33 million people over the last few weeks, the country’s climate change minister said, calling the situation a “climate-induced humanitarian disaster of epic proportions”.
The military has joined the country’s national and provincial authorities in responding to the floods and Pakistan’s army chief on Saturday visited the southern province of Balochistan, which has been hit heavily by the rains, TRT reported.
“The people of Pakistan are our priority and we won’t spare any effort to assist them in this difficult time,” said army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Pakistani leaders have appealed to the international community for help and plan to launch an international appeal fund. The foreign affairs ministry said Turkey had sent a team to help with rescue efforts.
“The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, after visiting flooded areas.
