Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries in the world
According to the annual World Happiness Report, Afghanistan (ranked 137) and Lebanon (ranked 136) are the two unhappiest countries.
The report includes six key factors to help explain variation in happiness levels, namely social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption.
According to the survey, Finland remained in the top position for the sixth year, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, and the Netherlands. In contrast, Afghanistan and Lebanon remained the unhappiest countries, preceded by Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, and Congo.
UN calls for quality education for Afghan boys and girls
Richard Bennett, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan, and other United Nations experts, said the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has no “justification to deny the right to education, on any grounds, including religion or tradition” to girls in the country.
In a statement issued on Monday, the UN said that schools should “be reopening to girls across Afghanistan” when the new school year starts on Wednesday.
“Instead, it appears that for the second successive school year teenage girls will be banned from resuming their studies – making Afghanistan the only country in the world that forbids girls and young women from attending secondary school and places of higher education.”
According to the statement, being a state party to United Nations human rights treaties, “Afghanistan is obliged to respect, protect and fulfil the right to education without discrimination on the basis of gender or any other ground, irrespective of the authority in power.”
The UN noted that the IEA denied women and girls their right to education during their initial rule in the country between 1996 and 2001 and after seizing power for a second time in 2021, teenage girls were again denied their right to education.
“Both times, the ban on girls’ education was introduced as a temporary measure. However, during the first period the ban was not lifted and unless the Taliban fulfills its promises to reopen secondary schools and universities immediately, it must be concluded that they have no intention of doing so,” read the statement.
They also said that “even if the ban is reversed, we are concerned about the quality of education that will be provided for girls as well as boys. Disturbing reports from boys’ secondary schools highlight the replacement of qualified professional teachers with religious teachers, with significant changes in school curricula, and a limited provision of school subjects.”
They called for the IEA to immediately reopen all secondary schools and places of higher education to girls and young women.
IEA supreme leaders orders seized narcotics to be destroyed
Hibatullah Akhundzada, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has ordered all drugs seized and equipment for drug production to be burnt.
According to a decree, drug dealers and drug manufacturers will also be punished.
The Ministries of Interior and Public Health and the Directorate of General Intelligence has been tasked with the job of destroying the drugs and equipment.
Late last year, Akhundzada issued a decree banning the cultivation of poppy while last week he banned the cultivation of cannabis.
1401 In Review: Diplomacy a focal point for Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has made extensive efforts on the diplomatic front to open a new chapter in political relations with the world in the past 12 months.
Although these efforts have not yet led to any country officially recognizing the IEA government, the Islamic Emirate’s flag has been raised at a few foreign missions in the region.
Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have allowed the IEA to post its diplomats to the embassies of Afghanistan.
The messages of almost all of Afghanistan’s neighbors, except for Tajikistan, in the field of fighting terrorism, human rights and sovereignty, have been comprehensive, which have been described as largely aligned with the interests of the United States.
In the past twelve months, the political representations of European countries in Afghanistan have continued to operate only for the purpose of coordinating humanitarian aid.
India meanwhile also has a technical team to coordinate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Islamic Emirate respects the interests of other countries and in return asks them to have similar interactions with the IEA.
This goal has been expressed many times by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Economy. He has said the IEA has a balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy and wants to have friendly relations with all the countries of the world.
Over the past 12 months, the countries of the region and the world also hosted meetings for Afghanistan, but almost no representative of the Islamic Emirate was present at most of these gatherings.
At the joint meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe held in Tashkent at the end of this solar year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan suggested the establishment of an international negotiating group to carry on negotiations with the IEA.
Russian President’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also made similar statements and emphasized that Afghanistan should not be in political isolation on the world stage.
Questions have however been raised as to why the world, especially the US and Western countries, did not have a clear and specific strategy for Afghanistan in the past year, and why countries did not deal with Afghanistan through multilateral diplomacy.
“Some of our neighboring countries have interactions based on their own interests in the framework of “de facto” relations, the countries of the world wanted to interact at the beginning, and according to one of the ambassadors of the European countries, the world’s interaction with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) is going in a negative way,” said Aziz Bariz, an international relations analyst.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate hopes that in the new solar year, it will be able to further strengthen its relations and political ties with the countries of the region and the world, and as a result, achieve positive interactions with the world and establish friendly relations with international legitimacy.
