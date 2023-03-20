Latest News
1401 In Review: Diplomacy a focal point for Afghanistan
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has made extensive efforts on the diplomatic front to open a new chapter in political relations with the world in the past 12 months.
Although these efforts have not yet led to any country officially recognizing the IEA government, the Islamic Emirate’s flag has been raised at a few foreign missions in the region.
Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have allowed the IEA to post its diplomats to the embassies of Afghanistan.
The messages of almost all of Afghanistan’s neighbors, except for Tajikistan, in the field of fighting terrorism, human rights and sovereignty, have been comprehensive, which have been described as largely aligned with the interests of the United States.
In the past twelve months, the political representations of European countries in Afghanistan have continued to operate only for the purpose of coordinating humanitarian aid.
India meanwhile also has a technical team to coordinate humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has said that the Islamic Emirate respects the interests of other countries and in return asks them to have similar interactions with the IEA.
This goal has been expressed many times by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Deputy Prime Minister of Economy. He has said the IEA has a balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy and wants to have friendly relations with all the countries of the world.
Over the past 12 months, the countries of the region and the world also hosted meetings for Afghanistan, but almost no representative of the Islamic Emirate was present at most of these gatherings.
At the joint meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe held in Tashkent at the end of this solar year, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan suggested the establishment of an international negotiating group to carry on negotiations with the IEA.
Russian President’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov also made similar statements and emphasized that Afghanistan should not be in political isolation on the world stage.
Questions have however been raised as to why the world, especially the US and Western countries, did not have a clear and specific strategy for Afghanistan in the past year, and why countries did not deal with Afghanistan through multilateral diplomacy.
“Some of our neighboring countries have interactions based on their own interests in the framework of “de facto” relations, the countries of the world wanted to interact at the beginning, and according to one of the ambassadors of the European countries, the world’s interaction with the Taliban (Islamic Emirate) is going in a negative way,” said Aziz Bariz, an international relations analyst.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Emirate hopes that in the new solar year, it will be able to further strengthen its relations and political ties with the countries of the region and the world, and as a result, achieve positive interactions with the world and establish friendly relations with international legitimacy.
IEA’s supreme leader orders torching of drugs
In a new decree, the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered all drugs and drug paraphernalia to be burned, according to a statement published by the Administrative Office.
Based on the decree, the drug dealers and producers will be punished and the tools and equipment used in the production of drugs should be destroyed.
According to the decree, the joint board of the Ministries of Interior and Public Health and the Directorate of General Intelligence has been tasked with burning drugs and equipment used in drug production in public in the presence of the relevant court.
Jawzjan’s deputy governor fires his son in accordance with decree
Deputy Governor of Jawzjan province, Mawlavi Gul Mohammad Salim, fired his son from his security job at the governor’s compound in the province, IEA-run Bakhtar news agency reported.
Based on a decree of the supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan on the dismissal of the sons and relatives of officials of the Islamic Emirate from positions in government, the deputy governor of Jawzjan province fired his son from his position.
His son was working in a security post at the governor’s headquarters of Jawzjan province.
Based on the decree issued by supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, all officials of Ministries and government organs have been directed to refrain from employing relatives and ordered to replace them.
IEA bans sale of sub-standard gold in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Virtue and Vice of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Sunday banned the sale of poor quality gold and called on gold dealers to ensure their products met the required standard.
The ministry’s spokesman Mohammad Sadiq Akif said on twitter that the sale of gold that does not meet the requirements will be prevented.
“All gold dealers must use specific standard gold, otherwise legal action will be taken against the violators,” Akif tweeted.
