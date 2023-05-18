Sport
Local mountaineer becomes first Afghan to summit Mount Everest
Samuel Sidiqi, a trailblazing adventurer, on Wednesday became the first Afghan to reach the summit of Mount Everest – etching his name forever in history.
In a message to Ariana News on Thursday he said: “I was able to summit Everest yesterday, and hiked safely down today [to Base Camp].”
Sidiqi embarked on his Everest expedition with the aim of raising awareness and generating funds for the development of skiing and mountaineering through the charitable trust he established, Afghan Peaks.
In conquering this towering peak, he showcased his personal determination and resilience and said he hopes his achievement serves as an inspiring message to the youth of Afghanistan – that with unwavering dedication, Afghans can overcome any obstacle and achieve greatness.
“By climbing Mount Everest, I aim to convey a powerful message to all Afghan boys and girls, empowering them to believe that they can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” he said.
“Despite the challenges that our nation has faced in the last half century, Afghanistan possesses boundless potential for growth. Through hard work and unwavering determination, we can pave the way for a prosperous future.”
Sidiqi has long been dedicated to developing the mountains of Afghanistan in terms of sport, safety and nature conservation through his Afghan Peaks Charitable Trust.
Over the past three years, Afghan Peaks has sponsored an exhilarating ski race in Bamiyan, in Afghanistan.
He stated: “My ascent of Everest serves as a clarion call to the world, drawing attention to Afghan Peak’s mission of developing Afghanistan’s breathtaking mountains, which hold incredible promise for mountain sports and tourism. While we already host an annual ski race in Bamiyan, Afghan Peaks envisions a future of many ski teams across the mountainous regions of Afghanistan, awaiting support from passionate individuals and organizations.”
Towering at an impressive 8,849 meters (29,031 feet), Mount Everest in the Himalayas is the world’s highest peak and for thousands of mountaineers around the world, summiting Everest is the pinnacle in their climbing careers.
May is the busiest month on Mount Everest, and according to The Himalayan Database, a website that tracks Himalayan mountaineering, approximately 80 percent of the 11,341 successful Everest summits have occurred between the dates May 15 and 26.
The peak is located between Nepal and Tibet, an autonomous region of China and the first ever recorded people to climb Everest were Edmund Hillary, a mountaineer from New Zealand, and his Tibetan guide Tenzing Norgay. They climbed the mountain in 1953 and hold the record together.
While climbing Mount Everest has become a popular expedition for mountaineers, it is a dangerous undertaking and requires a lot of mountaineering experience and a clean bill of health.
The snow and ice on the mountain create deadly hazards like avalanches, and there is only a limited climbing season due to bad weather conditions.
But perhaps the biggest danger is the altitude. Most climbers are not accustomed to the high altitude and low oxygen levels and rely on bottled oxygen they bring along.
This is why the area above 8,000 meters (26,000 feet) elevation on Everest is called the “death zone.” Climbers who spend long periods in this region can develop altitude sickness and even brain swelling.
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup logo and branding in Los Angeles
FIFA officially unveiled its logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup on Wednesday, along with the slogan “WE ARE 26”, at a star-studded event in Los Angeles.
For the first time in history, an image of the actual trophy and the tournament hosting year is being depicted, forming an innovative design language that anchors the FIFA World Cup emblem for 2026 and beyond.
The image of the trophy and the year allow for customization to reflect the uniqueness of each host, while building an identifiable brand structure for years to come, FIFA said in a statement.
The launch event meanwhile brought together host countries Canada, Mexico, and the USA, as well as football legends and celebrities.
The emblem was presented by FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Ronaldo, two-time FIFA World Cup winner with Brazil.
The launch also introduced WE ARE 26, a campaign that empowers people, places and communities to play an integral role in launching the FIFA World Cup 26 Official Brand.
“WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever’. The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026,” he said.
The logo is simple in its design, with the World Cup trophy superimposed on a white number 26 with the “2” stacked on top of the “6”. Color will eventually be added by the individual brands of the 16 host cities, 11 in the United States, two in Canada and three in Mexico. The city versions of the logo will be revealed on Thursday.
Numerous soccer luminaries were in attendance, including World Cup winners Ronaldo, Carli Lloyd, Christen Press, Tobin Heath and Youri Djorkaeff.
Sports fans in for a treat, as ATN secures rights to 4 key cricket tournaments
In line with providing world-class sport entertainment, Ariana Television Network (ATN) is thrilled to announce it has done it again for all cricket fans across the country.
This time, ATN has managed to secure the broadcasting rights to four major international tournaments, which means June through to November will be an action-packed sporting period for viewers in Afghanistan.
The four cricket events that will be broadcast live on Ariana Television are as follows:
ICC World Test Championship; the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023; ACC Asia Cup; and ICC Cricket World Cup
ICC World Test Championship
The first tournament that will be screened live on Ariana Television will be the ICC World Test Championship. This will run from June 7 to June 11.
The world’s top-ranked Test teams, India, at No.1, and Australia, at No.2, will take each other on in this exciting final next month, scheduled to be held at the prestigious Oval Cricket Ground in London.
India were the runners-up of the previous edition where they lost the final to New Zealand.
This time however, they seem better prepared with three back-to-back Test series wins against Australia; the last one being in the run-up to the start of the IPL in March.
ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023
This tournament will follow close on the heels of the World Test Championships, in fact it starts just two days after the Oval Test wraps up.
The ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 will run from 18 June to 9 July 2023 and will be played in Zimbabwe.
There are two spots up for grabs in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup which takes place at the end of the year.
The teams that will battle it out for one of the two spots are Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka,
UAE, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe.
Eight teams have already qualified. They are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa.
ACC Asia Cup
The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, will now also be broadcast live by ATN. This is the only continental championship in cricket and the tournament is played in both the white-ball formats – ODI and T20I.
It was established in 1983 when the Asian Cricket Council was founded as a measure to promote goodwill between Asian countries and the first ODI edition of the competition was played in 1984 in which three teams – India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka participated. T20I was only introduced in 2016.
For this year’s tournament, the groups and format were announced on 5 January 2023, with the six teams split into two groups of three.
A total of 13 matches will be played, which includes six league matches, six Super 4 matches, and a final.
India, Pakistan and Nepal, have been placed in Group A, while the defending champions Sri Lanka are grouped with Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Group B.
The top two teams from each of the groups will progress to the Super 4. From there, the top two teams will play each other in the final.
ICC Cricket World Cup
After months of world-class cricket tournaments, the year will be rounded off by the all-exciting ICC Cricket World Cup.
Once again, this tournament will be broadcast live by ATN.
This One Day International (ODI) tournament will see 10 countries battle it out for the trophy, which was last won in 2019 by England.
The tournament will be hosted by India with dates rumored to be from 5 October to 19 November. However, some reports indicate the final might be held on 26 November.
Originally, the tournament was scheduled to be played from 9 February to 26 March 2023 but, in July 2020, it was announced that the tournament would be delayed to an October–November window, following the disruption of the qualification schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
England are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in 2019, defeating New Zealand in the final.
This line-up meanwhile comes on the heels of ATN having secured the rights to broadcast the exhilarating IPL tournament this year, which is currently ongoing.
Cricket fans who haven’t yet tuned in to watch the daily matches can do so from the comfort of their own homes by simply tuning in to Ariana Television or stream live on ATN websites.
ATN will meanwhile publish all schedules and broadcasting times ahead of each upcoming tournament. So be sure to watch out for updates on our website.
Bangladesh to host Afghanistan for all-format tour in June-July
Afghanistan will play all three formats in a tour of Bangladesh for the first time, from June 10.
They will play a one-off Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.
The tour, however, will be split into two parts. Afghanistan will play the one-off Test in Dhaka from June 14 to 18, after which they will leave for India. They will return to Bangladesh on July 1 to play three ODIs in Chattogram from July 5 to 11.
They will also play two T20Is in Sylhet on July 14 and 16, which will conclude the series.
“We are pleased to have a busy schedule ahead of us, as we will tour Bangladesh after the Sri Lanka tour. We have our sights set on the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, and we are working hard to arrange more bilateral games for our National team as the tournament approaches,” Naseeb Khan, CEO of Afghanistan Cricket Board said.
“Bangladesh is a competitive team, and we have played better cricket with them in the past; we are hopeful that our players will do well in the tour this time as well,” he added.
Afghanistan last toured Bangladesh in 2022 when they lost the ODIs 2-1, but drew the T20Is one-all. They played their only Test against Bangladesh in 2019 when they beat the hosts by 224 runs in Chattogram.
Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh:
June 10: Afghanistan team arrival in Dhaka
June 14-18: Only Test, Dhaka
June 19: Afghanistan departure for India
July 1: Afghanistan arrival in Chattogram
July 5: First ODI, Chattogram
July 8: Second ODI, Chattogram
July 11: Third ODI, Chattogram
July 14: First T20I, Sylhet
July 16: Second T20I, Sylhet
