World
Lukashenko says Putin wanted to ‘wipe out’ Prigozhin during mutiny attempt
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he persuaded Russian President Vladimir Putin not to “wipe out” mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, in response to what the Kremlin cast as a mutiny that pushed Russia towards civil war.
Putin initially vowed to crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolution of 1917 and then a civil war, but hours later a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.
Prigozhin flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday.
While describing his Saturday conversation with Putin, Lukashenko used the Russian criminal slang phrase for killing someone, equivalent to the English phrase to “wipe out”, Reuters reported.
“I also understood: a brutal decision had been made (and it was the undertone of Putin’s address) to wipe out” the mutineers, Lukashenko told a meeting of his army officials and journalists on Tuesday, according to Belarusian state media.
“I suggested to Putin not to rush. ‘Come on,’ I said, ‘Let’s talk with Prigozhin, with his commanders.’ To which he told me: ‘Listen, Sasha, it’s useless. He doesn’t even pick up the phone, he doesn’t want to talk to anyone’.”
Putin used the same Russian verb in 1999 about Chechen militants, vowing to “wipe out them out in the shithouse”, remarks that became a widely quoted emblem of his severe persona.
There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on Lukashenko’s remarks, which give a rare insight into the conversations inside the Kremlin as Russia, according to Putin’s own account, teetered towards turmoil not seen for decades.
Lukashenko, both an old acquaintance of Prigozhin and close ally of Putin, said that he had advised the Russian president to think “beyond our own noses” and that Prigozhin’s elimination could lead to a widespread revolt by his fighters.
The Belarusian leader also said that his own army could benefit from the experience of Wagner troops who, according to a deal struck with the Kremlin, are now free to move to Belarus.
“This is the most trained unit in the army,” BelTA state agency quoted Lukashenko as saying. “Who will argue with this? My military also understand this, and we don’t have such people in Belarus.”
Later Lukashenko told his military that “people fail to understand that we are approaching this in a pragmatic way … They’ve (Wagner) been through it, they’ll tell us about the weaponry – what worked well, which worked badly.”
Prigozhin halted what he called was “march of justice” on Moscow from the southern city of Rostov-on-Don wit
World
One killed, nine injured in roller coaster crash in Sweden
One person was killed and nine injured, including children, in a roller coaster accident at the Grona Lund amusement park in the Swedish capital on Sunday, representatives of the park said.
Eyewitnesses said the park’s Jetline roller coaster had partly derailed during a ride, sending people crashing to the ground, Reuters reported.
“Today is a day of mourning at Grona Lund, we’ve had a very serious accident in the roller coaster Jetline, where one person has died and nine people have been injured,” Jan Eriksson, the park’s chief executive, said in a press conference.
Ambulances, fire trucks and a helicopter were seen arriving shortly after the accident, and police launched an investigation.
Police said the nine injured people were being treated in hospital, and that three had severe injuries, read the report.
“Something like this should not happen at Grona Lund, and yet it happened”, Eriksson said, adding that the 140-year-old park would be closed for at least a week to aid the police investigation.
The park spokesperson said 14 people were on the roller coaster when the front part partially derailed. It then stopped in the middle of the track with one carriage leaning out, Reuters reported.
Jenny Lagerstedt, a journalist visiting the park with her family, told Swedish broadcaster SVT she was nearby and heard a metallic noise and noticed the track structure was shaking at the time of the accident.
“My husband saw a roller coaster car with people in it falling to the ground,” Lagerstedt said.
“My children were scared,” she added.
Grona Lund is a popular attraction on the waterfront on one of Stockholm’s many islands, surrounded by several museums, Reuters reported.
The steel-tracked Jetline roller coaster reaches a speed of up to 90 kph (56 mph) and a height of 30 metres (98 feet), transporting more than one million visitors each year, the amusement park says on its website.
Sweden’s Culture Minister Parisa Liljestrand said news of the accident was incomprehensible.
“My thoughts are with those that were affected as well as their families and loved ones,” Liljestrand said in a statement to the TT news agency.
World
Chechen leader offers to help put down Wagner mutiny
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Saturday his forces were ready to help put down a mutiny by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and to use harsh methods if necessary, Reuters reported.
Kadyrov in a statement posted on Telegram called Prigozhin’s behaviour “a knife in the back” and called on Russian soldiers not to give in to any “provocations.”
He said that Chechen units were moving towards the “zones of tension” and would act to “preserve Russia’s units and defend its statehood”.
Kadyrov, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin who commands extensive military forces in Chechnya, had previously been seen as a Prigozhin ally, sharing some of the Wagner boss’s criticisms of the Russian military hierarchy, read the report.
In recent weeks, however, Chechen commanders aligned with Kadyrov had begun criticising Prigozhin’s regular outbursts against the defence ministry.
World
Rebel Russian mercenaries barrel towards Moscow
Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia’s military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance.
Facing the first serious challenge to his grip on power of his 23-year rule, President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush an armed mutiny he compared to Russia’s Civil War a century ago.
The fighters of the Wagner private army run by former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin were already most of the way to the capital, having captured the city of Rostov and set off on an 1,100 km race to Moscow.
Reuters saw troop carriers and a flatbed truck carrying a tank careening past the city of Voronezh more than halfway to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them. But there were no reports of the rebels meeting any substantial resistance on the highway.
Russian media showed pictures of small groups of police manning machine gun positions on Moscow’s southern outskirts. Authorities in the Lipetsk region south of the capital told residents to stay home.
The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, also called on people to refrain as far as possible from trips around the city, given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared, and said the situation was “difficult.”
Sobyanin also said in a statement that Monday would be a non-working day – with some exceptions – in order “to minimize risks”. There was an increased security presence on the streets and Red Square was blocked off by metal barriers.
More than 100 firefighters were in action at a fuel depot ablaze in Voronezh. Video footage obtained by Reuters showed it blowing up in a fireball shortly after a helicopter flew by. Prigozhin accused Russia’s military of hitting civilian targets from the air as it tried to slow the column’s advance.
Prigozhin said his men were on a “march for justice” to remove corrupt and incompetent commanders he blames for botching the war in Ukraine.
In a televised address from the Kremlin, Putin said Russia’s very existence was under threat.
“We are fighting for the lives and security of our people, for our sovereignty and independence, for the right to remain Russia, a state with a thousand-year history,” he said.
“All those who deliberately stepped on the path of betrayal, who prepared an armed insurrection, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods, will suffer inevitable punishment, will answer both to the law and to our people.”
Putin later signed a law tightening rules for breaking martial law in places where it has been imposed, the RIA news agency said.
A defiant Prigozhin said he and his men had no intention of turning themselves in.
“The president makes a deep mistake when he talks about treason. We are patriots of our motherland, we fought and are fighting for it,” Prigozhin said in an audio message. “We don’t want the country to continue to live in corruption, deceit and bureaucracy.”
Prigozhin, whose private army fought the bloodiest battles in Ukraine even as he feuded for months with the top brass, said he had captured the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov without firing a shot.
In Rostov, which serves as the main rear logistical hub for Russia’s entire invasion force, residents milled about calmly, filming on mobile phones as Wagner fighters in armored vehicles and battle tanks took up positions.
One tank was wedged between stucco buildings with posters advertising the circus. Another had “Siberia” daubed in red paint across the front, a clear statement of intent to sweep across the breadth of Russia.
IEA ramps up security over Eid-ul-Adha
Lukashenko says Putin wanted to ‘wipe out’ Prigozhin during mutiny attempt
NASA sees moon lunar mining trial within the next decade
Baradar claims foreigners spreading rumors to get Afghans to leave the country
Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka target World Cup with West Indies in danger
Pakistan’s PM meets with Belarus foreign minister, discusses ongoing cooperation
Gmail is adding more AI to help you find important emails faster
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise
Indian train crash death toll jumps to 233, another 900 injured
Trains cross site of Indian rail disaster as services resume
Tahawol: China’s demands from IEA discussed
Saar: IEA rejects UN’s report over increase in narcotics production in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Kabul-Islamabad relations discussed
Saar: Counter-narcotics efforts in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA supreme leader’s Eid ul-Adha message discussed
Trending
-
Regional4 days ago
Pakistan hits out at US and India after Biden-Modi meeting
-
Latest News3 days ago
Private companies start extracting marble at newly regulated Baghlan mine
-
World4 days ago
Why US investor turned down seats on doomed Titanic submersible
-
Latest News5 days ago
US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
-
Health4 days ago
No direct evidence COVID started in Wuhan lab: US intelligence report
-
Sport3 days ago
ODI World Cup Qualifiers: West Indies penalized for slow over-rate vs Zimbabwe
-
Sport4 days ago
Scotland on course for Super Six stage after UAE thrashing
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU allocates 12 million euros for aid to Afghanistan