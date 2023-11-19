Latest News
Major dam to be built in Nimruz province
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) leadership, under the directive of the supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, has announced plans to build a major dam in the Khash Rod district, in Nimruz Province, in order to better manage water resources.
Radio Television Afghanistan reported that this initiative, valued at two billion Afghanis, and the proposed dam wall will reach a height of 50 metres and will be capable of holding approximately 60 million cubic metres of water.
This capacity is anticipated to facilitate the irrigation of around 8,000 hectares of agricultural land, potentially enhancing the region’s agricultural productivity.
Responsibility has been assigned to the Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development.
This comes after Bakhsh Abad Dam was recently inaugurated in Farah Rod district of Farah Province in the presence of high ranking officials of the Islamic Emirate.
Latest News
At least 450,000 refugees, mostly Afghans, deported from Iran in past three months
At least 450,000 undocumented refugees, mostly from Afghanistan, have been deported from Iran in the last three months, Iranian officials say.
Javad Khani, an official at Iran’s National Migration Organization (NMO), was quoted as saying by state-run news agency IRNA on Saturday that the deportation of “irregular migrants” is ongoing.
He said the individuals who have been deported had “illegally entered” the country and their deportation is being carried out in eight provinces based on a “comprehensive plan.”
Khani said Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan, Razavi Khorasan, Qom, Kerman, Yazd, Fars, and Alborz have the highest number of refugees, most of them from Afghanistan.
These eight provinces, he said, account for 92% of the refugee population in the country, Anadolu News Agency reported.
The official added that one million smart identification cards have so far been issued to documented refugees across the country.
Officials estimate there are four million Afghan refugees in the country – both documented and undocumented.
Khani also said Iran is considering the blocking of border crossings as an option to deal with the entry of illegal migrants.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s economy on brink of collapse: USIP
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) said in a report published on Friday that Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse.
USIP said that most Afghan families are facing difficulties to meet their basic needs.
Increasing return of migrants, restricting women’s work, and banning poppy cultivation without providing alternative crops for farmers are among key factors mentioned in the report as the reason for the deterioration of Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“The government’s ban on poppy cultivation without an alternative livelihood program for farmers will reduce their income by more than a billion dollars, which will increase poverty and deprivation. Nearly, 60,000 women have lost their jobs with the recent government ban on makeup salons. In general, preventing and limiting women’s work is another serious problem for Afghanistan’s economy,” read the report.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy rejected this report, saying that the economic situation of Afghanistan at a regional level is progressing under systematic management.
The officials emphasized that the published report is not based on the realities of Afghanistan’s economic system.
“The Ministry of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly rejects the report of the United States Institute of Peace and describes it as completely unconstructive in this situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of economy.
The Islamic Emirate is considered one of the successful governments in the region in the economic growth and development of Afghanistan by starting large infrastructure projects, controlling the inflation rate and maintaining the stability of the national currency against foreign currencies, he said.
In addition, a number of economic experts emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should provide job opportunities for the people and necessary facilities for investment growth in order to overcome the existing problems.
In the USIP report, foreign aid to Afghanistan is also mentioned and it is stated that this aid will be close to $3 billion in 2022 and will be reduced by half in 2023.
Latest News
CSTO says it takes action to curb terrorist threat from Afghanistan
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking measures to curb the terrorist threat coming from Afghanistan, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said.
“As of today, there is no overarching problem regarding military security or military danger coming from the territory of Afghanistan. However, at the same time we realize that the current leadership of Afghanistan does not yet fully have the situation in the country under control, including in the northern areas that border CSTO member states. Therefore, certain measures are being taken,” Sidorov said in a press conference, TASS news agency reported.
At the same time, the problem of drug trafficking from Afghanistan persists, he noted. “Therefore, of course, problems do exist there. At the same time, there are also ways to solve these problems, and I think the time will come when this topic will be taken off the agenda,” the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff added.
Meanwhile, the 10th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security was held in Islamabad on Thursday.
The two sides discussed the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance, according to Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, says it controls all the territories of Afghanistan and borders are now more secure than ever.
IEA reiterates that it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil to undermine the security of any other country.
