Afghanistan’s economy on brink of collapse: USIP
The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) said in a report published on Friday that Afghanistan’s economy is on the verge of collapse.
USIP said that most Afghan families are facing difficulties to meet their basic needs.
Increasing return of migrants, restricting women’s work, and banning poppy cultivation without providing alternative crops for farmers are among key factors mentioned in the report as the reason for the deterioration of Afghanistan’s economic situation.
“The government’s ban on poppy cultivation without an alternative livelihood program for farmers will reduce their income by more than a billion dollars, which will increase poverty and deprivation. Nearly, 60,000 women have lost their jobs with the recent government ban on makeup salons. In general, preventing and limiting women’s work is another serious problem for Afghanistan’s economy,” read the report.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy rejected this report, saying that the economic situation of Afghanistan at a regional level is progressing under systematic management.
The officials emphasized that the published report is not based on the realities of Afghanistan’s economic system.
“The Ministry of Economy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly rejects the report of the United States Institute of Peace and describes it as completely unconstructive in this situation,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, the deputy minister of economy.
The Islamic Emirate is considered one of the successful governments in the region in the economic growth and development of Afghanistan by starting large infrastructure projects, controlling the inflation rate and maintaining the stability of the national currency against foreign currencies, he said.
In addition, a number of economic experts emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should provide job opportunities for the people and necessary facilities for investment growth in order to overcome the existing problems.
In the USIP report, foreign aid to Afghanistan is also mentioned and it is stated that this aid will be close to $3 billion in 2022 and will be reduced by half in 2023.
CSTO says it takes action to curb terrorist threat from Afghanistan
The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is taking measures to curb the terrorist threat coming from Afghanistan, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, said.
“As of today, there is no overarching problem regarding military security or military danger coming from the territory of Afghanistan. However, at the same time we realize that the current leadership of Afghanistan does not yet fully have the situation in the country under control, including in the northern areas that border CSTO member states. Therefore, certain measures are being taken,” Sidorov said in a press conference, TASS news agency reported.
At the same time, the problem of drug trafficking from Afghanistan persists, he noted. “Therefore, of course, problems do exist there. At the same time, there are also ways to solve these problems, and I think the time will come when this topic will be taken off the agenda,” the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff added.
Meanwhile, the 10th meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Joint Working Group on Combating International Terrorism and Other Challenges to Security was held in Islamabad on Thursday.
The two sides discussed the global and regional terrorist threats, with a particular focus on the situations in Afghanistan, Central and South Asia, and North Africa. The dialogue underscored the complexity of the terrorism landscape and the need for continued vigilance, according to Pakistan’s foreign ministry.
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), however, says it controls all the territories of Afghanistan and borders are now more secure than ever.
IEA reiterates that it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s soil to undermine the security of any other country.
Pakistan will deport all illegal Afghan refugees by January: official
Pakistan’s interim government will deport all illegal Afghan refugees by January next year, Balochistan Information Minister Jan Achakzai said on Friday.
“The caretaker government is trying to deport all illegal Afghan immigrants by January. After that the government would announce a time frame for repatriating the remaining Afghan immigrants,” Achakzai said at a press conference in Quetta.
He also reiterated the claim that militants use Afghanistan soil to plan attacks in Pakistan.
Pakistan has shared details of terrorists and their acts of terror using the soil of Afghanistan with Kabul.
“As a neighbouring Islamic brother country, Afghanistan should give a positive response to Pakistan, and hand over the wanted terrorists to us,” he said.
“Pakistan condemns all kinds of terrorism around the world. If any action is taken to discredit the institutions of Pakistan, they will be given a befitting reply. Our brotherhood should not be considered as our weakness”, he said.
The official told the press a systematic plan has been made on the territory of Afghanistan adjacent to Zhob region of Balochistan for subversive activities in Pakistan. He said, “The target they have set is the protest sit-in at Chaman. The sit-in will be targeted and the blame will be put on the security agencies of Pakistan to create misunderstanding among the State, agencies and the people”.
This comes as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has rejected claims by Pakistan that Afghan soil is used in attacks on Pakistan and stated that Afghanistan is not responsible for the “security failure” of any country in the region.
Business
Cost of Trans-Afghan railway project estimated at $7 billion
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan estimate the cost of construction of the Trans-Afghan railway at almost $7 billion, Kun.uz News Agency reported on Thursday.
Recently, the head of the Ministry of Transport, Ilkhom Mahkamov, held negotiations in Pakistan with local industry departments and large transport and logistics companies NLC-Logistics and TCS, the agency added.
The Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway construction project can be implemented through a PPP in the Build-Operate-Transfer format.
The parties also agreed to develop multimodal transportation along the Trans-Afghan corridor, reduce transportation fees, simplify cargo transportation and speed up the construction of a railway through Afghanistan.
The Trans-Afghan Highway initiative was launched in 2018. At that time, the project with an annual transportation potential of 20 million tons of cargo was estimated at $5 billion.
Based on Kun.uz news agency report in July 2022, Uzbekistan Railways shared “Boshtransloyikha” calculations. The institute put the estimated cost of building the railway at $4.6 billion, and the project will take 5 years to complete.
Last December, Pakistan estimated the construction of the railway between Pakistan and Uzbekistan at $8.2 billion.
This comes after a trilateral trade meeting between Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan was held in Islamabad on Tuesday and the participants emphasized the need to strengthen economic relations between the three countries.
The meeting was attended by Nuruddin Azizi, Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce of Afghanistan, Gohar Ejaz, Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, and Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.
The Afghan Embassy in Islamabad said that discussions centered around advancing the trans-Afghan railway project, trilateral transit and trade, challenges to regional connectivity and other matters.
The minutes of the meeting, which was signed between these countries, focused on strengthening trilateral economic relations and regional connectivity through trade development, more transit facilities, increasing joint investments, reducing costs, transportation facilities, digitalization of customs systems, strengthening and expanding the banking system, food security, issuing visas, and also solving transit problems and strengthening trilateral transit.
“This is a significant step towards strengthening of economic ties and regional connectivity. Bright prospects for trade, investment, and connectivity lie ahead for mutual benefit of three countries,” Gohar Ejaz, the Minister of Commerce of Pakistan, said on X.
