Malnutrition cases rising among children in Badakhshan
Officials in Badakhshan’s main hospital say that cases of malnutrition among children in the remote northeastern province have increased.
According to them, in the past month, they have hospitalized more than a hundred children suffering from malnutrition, and cases are on the rise.
“We admit severe acute malnutrition, which is accompanied by a disorder. We have 12 beds that can accommodate about 24 or 30 patients per month. Every malnourished patient stays for more than two weeks until he is cured and treated,” Mohammad Akbar, the head of the children’s treatment department of Badakhshan provincial hospital, says.
Some mothers whose children are malnourished say that their children are malnourished due to poverty and hunger.
“We don’t get to eat meat in week, we don’t eat fruit either. We see them in pictures, but we cannot eat. If there were no aid materials, it would not be possible to give birth to a child or live,” Mursel, the mother of a malnourished child, says.
Meanwhile, medics say the lack of healthy food and the increase in seasonal diseases are the main causes of children suffering from malnutrition.
“One of the reasons is diarrhea in the summer season and in the winter season it is pneumonia which is not properly treated,” Gholam Rabbani Mushtaq says.
ICRC says over 581,000 Afghan patients received health care in first half of 2023
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday 581,548 patients, mostly women and children, received primary health care at 47 health facilities of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) that are supported by the ICRC in the first half 2023.
The group said in a report that 33 hospitals with a capacity of up to 7,057 beds, serving 26 million people, were supported through the payment of salaries to about 10,900 health workers and by covering the running cost of these facilities.
102,226 patients were assisted in 7 ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres, the report said.
ICRC also said that up to 12,000 detainees in 11 prisons across the country received monthly food rations to cover three daily meals.
87 cases of missing people were resolved and their whereabouts were ascertained, the group said.
ICRC noted that more than 55 percent of the population in Afghanistan is in need of humanitarian assistance, with “economic sanctions deepening an already dire situation.”
Health ministry launches polio vaccination drive across most provinces
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination campaign has been launched in most provinces of the country and the aim is to reach eleven million children.
The ministry officials said that five positive cases of polio have been recorded in the country this year.
“We have polio cases in the eastern region of the country, we also have a positive environmental sample in Kandahar, in the southern region and we also have a positive environmental sample in Mazar,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat.
According to health officials, in the western zone of the country, about 1.25 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the four days of the campaign, and in the eastern zone, 1.2 million children will receive polio vaccination during this period.
The polio vaccine campaign is implemented in the form of house-to-house visits by health workers so that no child is left out.
The local officials in Herat meanwhile assure that they will spare no effort to implement the polio campaign as best as possible.
Health ministry to build public clinics in 300 districts
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says it plans to build public clinics in 300 districts of the country so that at least the people of Afghanistan have access to basic health services.
Qalandar Ebad, acting minister of health, said during an accountability report on Sunday that health services are difficult in remote parts of the country and the Islamic Emirate will provide health services for the people in a better way considering the facilities.
“Health services in the provinces and the suburban areas are greatly affected, especially at the district level, and nearly 300 districts do not have clinics and hospitals,” said Ebad.
He also added that in order to provide better health services, they have signed memorandums of understanding with national and international institutions, adding that over the past year, more than 39,000 drug addicts have been treated.
He said that a 4.2 billion AFN budget was allocated for them and they were able to issue licenses for 685 private health centers and for 6,000 health personnel.
“The normal budget of 3.6 billion afghanis was allocated to us, of which 55% has been used and 45% is left,” said Ebad.
“We were allocated 576 million afghanis for the development budget, of which we used 52%, and in 1401, we were allocated 4.2 billion afghanis, of which we used 54 percent,” he added.
Health officials also said that two cases of polio have been recorded in the country, and that 1.3 million malnourished children have been treated in the past year.
According to them, currently more than 4,000 hospitals are operating throughout the country.
Over the past year, 15,000 tons of low-quality and outdated materials have been collected by this ministry, and all the usurped government lands have also been reclaimed.
According to health officials, more than 22% of the ministry’s employees are women.
