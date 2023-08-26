Health
32 positive environmental samples of polio so far this year in Afghanistan: WHO
There have been 32 positive environmental samples of polio found so far this year in Afghanistan, the World Health Organization said on Friday.
WHO said in a statement there have been five new wild poliovirus cases reported in Afghanistan, all from Nangarhar province. However, there have been 32 positive environmental samples to date in 2023, all in the eastern region, except for one site in Kandahar in the southern region and one from Balkh in the north.
“Although the number of positive samples in Afghanistan has increased in 2023 compared to the year 2022, this was in part due to more intensive surveillance in the country, with more sites being sampled and increased frequency of testing,” the statement said.
It said that a recent environmental detection in Kandahar in the southern region is a public health emergency with a significant risk of a large outbreak because house-to-house campaigns in the south have not been authorized.
“Any setback in Afghanistan poses a risk to the programme in Pakistan due to high population movement,” it warned.
According to the statement, there have been two cases of polio in Pakistan in 2023, both occurring in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. There have been 15 environmental surveillance positive samples in 2023 in Pakistan.
Malnutrition cases rising among children in Badakhshan
Officials in Badakhshan’s main hospital say that cases of malnutrition among children in the remote northeastern province have increased.
According to them, in the past month, they have hospitalized more than a hundred children suffering from malnutrition, and cases are on the rise.
“We admit severe acute malnutrition, which is accompanied by a disorder. We have 12 beds that can accommodate about 24 or 30 patients per month. Every malnourished patient stays for more than two weeks until he is cured and treated,” Mohammad Akbar, the head of the children’s treatment department of Badakhshan provincial hospital, says.
Some mothers whose children are malnourished say that their children are malnourished due to poverty and hunger.
“We don’t get to eat meat in week, we don’t eat fruit either. We see them in pictures, but we cannot eat. If there were no aid materials, it would not be possible to give birth to a child or live,” Mursel, the mother of a malnourished child, says.
Meanwhile, medics say the lack of healthy food and the increase in seasonal diseases are the main causes of children suffering from malnutrition.
“One of the reasons is diarrhea in the summer season and in the winter season it is pneumonia which is not properly treated,” Gholam Rabbani Mushtaq says.
ICRC says over 581,000 Afghan patients received health care in first half of 2023
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday 581,548 patients, mostly women and children, received primary health care at 47 health facilities of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) that are supported by the ICRC in the first half 2023.
The group said in a report that 33 hospitals with a capacity of up to 7,057 beds, serving 26 million people, were supported through the payment of salaries to about 10,900 health workers and by covering the running cost of these facilities.
102,226 patients were assisted in 7 ICRC-supported physical rehabilitation centres, the report said.
ICRC also said that up to 12,000 detainees in 11 prisons across the country received monthly food rations to cover three daily meals.
87 cases of missing people were resolved and their whereabouts were ascertained, the group said.
ICRC noted that more than 55 percent of the population in Afghanistan is in need of humanitarian assistance, with “economic sanctions deepening an already dire situation.”
Health ministry launches polio vaccination drive across most provinces
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) says a polio vaccination campaign has been launched in most provinces of the country and the aim is to reach eleven million children.
The ministry officials said that five positive cases of polio have been recorded in the country this year.
“We have polio cases in the eastern region of the country, we also have a positive environmental sample in Kandahar, in the southern region and we also have a positive environmental sample in Mazar,” said Mohammad Asif Kabir, Deputy Public Health of Herat.
According to health officials, in the western zone of the country, about 1.25 million children under the age of five will be vaccinated during the four days of the campaign, and in the eastern zone, 1.2 million children will receive polio vaccination during this period.
The polio vaccine campaign is implemented in the form of house-to-house visits by health workers so that no child is left out.
The local officials in Herat meanwhile assure that they will spare no effort to implement the polio campaign as best as possible.
