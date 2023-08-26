33 hospitals at risk of closure in Afghanistan due to lack of funding

(Last Updated On: August 26, 2023)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has appealed for a budget of $125 million in its recent report to fund hospitals in Afghanistan.

WHO has said that the activities of 33 hospitals supported by this institution in the country are on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds.

This organization added that its health teams in Afghanistan have also decreased from 513 to 453.

“The activity of 33 hospitals in Afghanistan is on the verge of being stopped due to lack of funds, the transition strategy of the health system for Afghanistan is in the final stages and will cost nearly $2.4 million and if the lack of funding for Afghanistan is not addressed, 875,000 children will be severely malnourished,” said WHO.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Public Health officials say should these facilities close, they have plans as these hospitals will need to be funded by the ministry.

However, they ask international health institutions to cooperate with this ministry until these centers meet global standards.

“If international organizations stop their health services or financial cooperation in the country, the Ministry of Health will provide health services for citizens from its internal budget,” said Sharafat Zaman, a health ministry spokesman.

“After the message of the Red Cross, which stopped its financial support to hospitals, the Ministry of Public Health made its own plan, which will start its services to all hospitals from September 1,” he added.