Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs
Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday said that one person was arrested in Kabul with six magnetic IEDs.
According to the ministry the suspect was arrested based on intelligence gathered by the 313 Central Corps of the ministry.
“A man was arrested along with six 6-ring stick mines and two rifles in the Dehamzang area of Kabul,” the ministry tweeted.
This suspect will be handed over to the relevant authorities after investigation, said the ministry.
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan in move to strengthen ties
Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev on Sunday and discussed a number of issues including those relating to security and the economy.
Yessengeldiyev said his country considers Afghanistan to be a friendly country and that it hopes to expand bilateral ties.
He shared details on trade exchange and said this had increased in recent months from $300 million to $900 million.
Kazakhstan will continue its political, trade, and humanitarian ties with Afghanistan, he said.
A new batch of humanitarian aid is expected to arrive in Afghanistan from Kazakhstan soon, he added.
Yessengeldiyev said that his country also continues to provide scholarships for higher education to Afghan students annually.
For his part, Muttaqi said that with the recent changes in the region, the two countries have increased trade and cooperation.
Muttaqi said that Afghanistan wants to build different railway lines in the country, and asked for technical assistance from Kazakhstan.
He said Afghanistan is ready to play a transit role in connecting Kazakhstan with South Asia and asked Yessengeldiyev to provide transit facilities to Afghanistan in its time of need.
Muttaqi also reiterated that the security forces of the Islamic Emirate will not allow any group to use the territory of Afghanistan against another country.
Pakistan FM calls on IEA to reverse bans on women and girls in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse restrictions on women and girls in the country.
Speaking at a press briefing on the outcome of the Women in Islam Conference in New York this week, Bhutto Zardari said that the IEA’s actions on women and girls are not the norm within the Muslim world.
“There is no other country on the planet, Muslim or otherwise, that condones depriving women and girls from the right to education,” Bhutto Zardari said.
“There is no space for groups such as those in Afghanistan or anywhere else to claim that Islam justifies their actions,” he added.
Bhutto Zardari also said that the IEA was not living up to its commitment, which makes it tough for Pakistan to advocate for Afghanistan.
“It puts us in a very difficult situation to advocate for some of the things that the people of Afghanistan need in the form of humanitarian aid, the unfreezing of their funds, the functioning of their economy, etc.” he said.
Bhutto Zardari, who chaired the meeting at the UN, said earlier in the week to participants that he opposes the general perception that Islam represses women.
“Islam was the first religion to give rights to women,” he declared adding that “Islam forbids injustice against women.”
Attack on journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif widely condemned
Saturday’s bomb blast targeting journalists in Mazar-e-Sharif in northern Balkh province has been widely condemned by countries and organizations around the world.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said it was a despicable attack and called for violence to stop.
“Afghan reporters show immense courage & must be protected,” UNAMA said on Twitter.
US Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas West said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack.
“We condemn these continued, senseless acts of violence. We believe in the resilience of the Afghan people and their capacity to rebound,” West said.
EU Charge d’Affaires for Afghanistan also strongly condemned the attack on journalists and that which killed Balkh governor two days earlier.
“This violence needs to stop. My thoughts are with those injured and all grieving families. Journalists risk their lives for their work and have to be protected. They are #NotATarget!” Raffaella Iodice said on Twitter.
Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the attack as “cowardly.”
Nasser Kanaani, a spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said that such attacks are carried out by the enemies of peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Saturday’s bomb blast at Tebyan cultural center in Mazar-e-Sharif city killed a guard and wounded eight others including five journalists.
No individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
