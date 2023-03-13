Connect with us

Latest News

Food prices expected to drop further: officials

Published

1 hour ago

 on
(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says the prices of food items and fuel have decreased in the country and efforts are underway to further reduce costs so members of the public can afford to cover their basic needs.

“In the market, the prices of food items have decreased, as you can see, a bag of flour was more than 2,500 afghanis last year and has now come down to 1,850 afghanis, and the price of fuel and rice has also decreased,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has also said that food prices will drop further.

“We wish the committees would monitor the market as much as possible because this is very important,” said Mirwais Hajizada, a member of the private sector.

In addition, the residents of Kabul say there have been changes in the prices of flour, oil, gas and sugar, but they hope the cost of living will drop even further as people are still struggling to make ends meet.

“Thankfully, it has become a little cheaper and we hope it will be even cheaper in the future,” said a Kabul resident.

Currently, a 50 kg bag of flour costs 1,900 afghanis; 10 kg oil costs 1,050 afghanis; seven kilos of sugar costs 400 afghanis; one kilo of gas costs 58 afghanis; and one liter of petrol costs 66 afghanis.

A number of traders have also said that the cost of food and fuel in global markets has not decreased, but efforts are underway to reduce the prices of essential items in Afghanistan.

According to experts, if prices are closely monitored by government institutions, prices will not increase on the whim of traders.

Latest News

Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs

Published

9 hours ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)

Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday said that one person was arrested in Kabul with six magnetic IEDs.

According to the ministry the suspect was arrested based on intelligence gathered by the 313 Central Corps of the ministry.

“A man was arrested along with six 6-ring stick mines and two rifles in the Dehamzang area of Kabul,” the ministry tweeted.

This suspect will be handed over to the relevant authorities after investigation, said the ministry.

Latest News

Afghanistan, Kazakhstan in move to strengthen ties

Published

10 hours ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2023)

Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Mawlavi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Kazakhstan Ambassador to Afghanistan Alimkhan Yessengeldiyev on Sunday and discussed a number of issues including those relating to security and the economy.

Yessengeldiyev said his country considers Afghanistan to be a friendly country and that it hopes to expand bilateral ties.

He shared details on trade exchange and said this had increased in recent months from $300 million to $900 million.

Kazakhstan will continue its political, trade, and humanitarian ties with Afghanistan, he said.

A new batch of humanitarian aid is expected to arrive in Afghanistan from Kazakhstan soon, he added.

Yessengeldiyev said that his country also continues to provide scholarships for higher education to Afghan students annually.

For his part, Muttaqi said that with the recent changes in the region, the two countries have increased trade and cooperation.

Muttaqi said that Afghanistan wants to build different railway lines in the country, and asked for technical assistance from Kazakhstan.

He said Afghanistan is ready to play a transit role in connecting Kazakhstan with South Asia and asked Yessengeldiyev to provide transit facilities to Afghanistan in its time of need.

Muttaqi also reiterated that the security forces of the Islamic Emirate will not allow any group to use the territory of Afghanistan against another country.

Latest News

Pakistan FM calls on IEA to reverse bans on women and girls in Afghanistan

Published

1 day ago

on

March 12, 2023

By

(Last Updated On: March 12, 2023)

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to reverse restrictions on women and girls in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing on the outcome of the Women in Islam Conference in New York this week, Bhutto Zardari said that the IEA’s actions on women and girls are not the norm within the Muslim world.

“There is no other country on the planet, Muslim or otherwise, that condones depriving women and girls from the right to education,” Bhutto Zardari said.

“There is no space for groups such as those in Afghanistan or anywhere else to claim that Islam justifies their actions,” he added.

Bhutto Zardari also said that the IEA was not living up to its commitment, which makes it tough for Pakistan to advocate for Afghanistan.

“It puts us in a very difficult situation to advocate for some of the things that the people of Afghanistan need in the form of humanitarian aid, the unfreezing of their funds, the functioning of their economy, etc.” he said.

Bhutto Zardari, who chaired the meeting at the UN, said earlier in the week to participants that he opposes the general perception that Islam represses women.

“Islam was the first religion to give rights to women,” he declared adding that “Islam forbids injustice against women.”

