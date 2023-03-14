Latest News
IEA appoints envoy to consulate in UAE
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday issued a written order terminating the former Consul General of Afghanistan in the UAE.
Hafiz Zia Ahmad Takal, Deputy Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Ariana News that Abdul Rahman Fida has been appointed as the new consul general of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in Dubai.
According to the letter, Fida replaced Masoud Azizi on March 12.
If the UAE approves the IEA’s move, the Gulf nation will join a handful of other countries that have acknowledged Islamic Emirate envoys in their country including Iran, Turkey, Russia and China.
These countries have not officially recognized the IEA as the government in Afghanistan. However, envoys in these countries are tasked with both boosting political ties and trade relations.
IEA delegation travels to Iran to assess Afghan refugees’ problems
A delegation from the Ministry of Refugee Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) met with official in Iran on Monday to assess problems relating to Afghan refugees in the neighboring country.
According to the ministry, the delegation, headed by Mawlavi Mohammad Jan Khadarkhil, will investigate the problems and visit the Afghan embassy in Iran.
“Besides assessing the issues and activities the delegation will also visit their administrative affairs [department] at the embassy,” the ministry tweeted.
This comes after the ministry of foreign affairs said last month that work at the Afghan Embassy in Tehran will continue as normal after a change in staff.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs points out that shuffling diplomatic staff members of a mission is a usual administrative affair and the legitimate right of every country,” read a statement.
The Ministry further added that “we believe that with the new appointments, we would witness transparency in the affairs of the embassy as well as expanded relations in various fields between the two Muslim and brotherly countries.”
Food prices expected to drop further: officials
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) says the prices of food items and fuel have decreased in the country and efforts are underway to further reduce costs so members of the public can afford to cover their basic needs.
“In the market, the prices of food items have decreased, as you can see, a bag of flour was more than 2,500 afghanis last year and has now come down to 1,850 afghanis, and the price of fuel and rice has also decreased,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, a spokesman for the MoIC.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) has also said that food prices will drop further.
“We wish the committees would monitor the market as much as possible because this is very important,” said Mirwais Hajizada, a member of the private sector.
In addition, the residents of Kabul say there have been changes in the prices of flour, oil, gas and sugar, but they hope the cost of living will drop even further as people are still struggling to make ends meet.
“Thankfully, it has become a little cheaper and we hope it will be even cheaper in the future,” said a Kabul resident.
Currently, a 50 kg bag of flour costs 1,900 afghanis; 10 kg oil costs 1,050 afghanis; seven kilos of sugar costs 400 afghanis; one kilo of gas costs 58 afghanis; and one liter of petrol costs 66 afghanis.
A number of traders have also said that the cost of food and fuel in global markets has not decreased, but efforts are underway to reduce the prices of essential items in Afghanistan.
According to experts, if prices are closely monitored by government institutions, prices will not increase on the whim of traders.
Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs
Ministry of National Defense of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Monday said that one person was arrested in Kabul with six magnetic IEDs.
According to the ministry the suspect was arrested based on intelligence gathered by the 313 Central Corps of the ministry.
“A man was arrested along with six 6-ring stick mines and two rifles in the Dehamzang area of Kabul,” the ministry tweeted.
This suspect will be handed over to the relevant authorities after investigation, said the ministry.
