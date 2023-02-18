Health
Mental health of 7 million children at risk after Turkey quakes
The mental health and wellbeing of seven million children is at risk for years to come after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Save the Children has warned, adding that some are showing signs of acute distress including nightmares, aggression, or being withdrawn.
Around 23 million people have been impacted by the earthquakes, many of whom have witnessed their friends and family members die before their eyes. Others have been buried under the rubble of their collapsed homes. Many now still don’t have anywhere safe to go.
Children who have experienced extremely distressing events or repeated stress are more likely to have long-lasting impacts for months or even years to come unless more mental health and psychosocial support is urgently provided alongside humanitarian aid.
Aiida, a psychologist working for Save the Children, said: “In these cases, children are at risk of developing mental health difficulties, particularly as there were several events one after another, earthquakes with ongoing aftershocks, with no period for recovery.”
“In the long-term, this can impact many aspects of a child’s life, including difficulties with learning, concentration and school performance. A child who has experienced life-threatening events may remain primarily focused on feeling safe and function in survival mode – what we can also call a flight, fight or freeze response.”
After 12 years of conflict and economic crisis, the mental health needs in Syria were already significant before the earthquakes. According to UN data from December 2022, nearly half of all children surveyed were showing signs of psychological distress, and 26 per cent of households reported the reason their children did not want to go to school was because they felt depressed, unhappy or lacked motivation, Middle East Monitor reported.
The fact that the earthquakes and shockwaves took place when people were in their homes at night increased their sense of fear.
For young children, increased clinginess and anxiety upon separation is being observed, with children needing to sleep next to their caregivers at night and stay next to them during the day, the charity warned. “Overexposure to distressing news and images circulating through social media is also playing a role in children’s stress levels especially among teenagers.”
Health minister meets with Iranian counterpart, discusses need for cooperation
Afghanistan’s Public Health Minister, Dr. Qalandar Ebad, met with Ain Elahi, Iran’s Minister of Public Health during a visit this week to Tehran for talks on strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the health sector.
Among the topics discussed was that of a specialized cancer treatment center in Kabul, the new cardiac hospital in Bamiyan, training of health personnel, and the treatment of eye diseases, among other issues, Afghanistan’s public health ministry said Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, Iran pledged their cooperation.
The statement noted that work on the new 200-bed cardiac hospital in Bamyan has been completed and equipment will be delivered to the hospital shortly.
Meanwhile, Ebad invited the Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit Kabul in the near future.
IEA’s Minister of Public Health leaves for Iran
Minister of Public Health, Dr. Qalandar Ebad, who is heading a delegation, left for Iran on Saturday where he will participate in the G5 conference.
Ebad and his delegation will discuss bilateral cooperation in the health sector with his Iranian counterpart, and short-term and long-term capacity building programs of the Institute of Cancer Treatment in Afghanistan.
The delegation will also discuss the health of Afghan refugees in Iran and progress of the hospitals being built by Iran in Bamiyan and Kabul.
The trip aims to secure assistance to increase capacity as hundreds of Afghans go to Iran every year for medical treatment.
World Cancer Day: Early detection remains crucial
Among the leading causes of death worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 9.6 million people lost their lives to cancer in 2018.
Cancer is a group of diseases that attack any organ or tissue in the body. Eventually, the abnormal cells invade adjoining body parts, invading more cancer cells. Without early detection, it can also result in the loss of human life.
The burden of this disease grows continuously; individuals feel the pressure on a physical, emotional and financial level, Longevity reported.
Each year, World Cancer Day is observed on February 4 around the world to increase awareness of cancer-related issues.
The multi-year theme for World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is “Close the Care Gap and it focuses more on exposure, engagement and opportunities to meet global awareness of Cancer Day.
Meanwhile, nearly half of cancers worldwide can be traced back to a known risk factor, primarily tobacco or alcohol, a huge global study found on Friday, which said that behavioral changes can help reduce the threat of disease.
The study—published in The Lancet and conducted as part of a vast research program funded by the Bill Gates Foundation—concluded that 44.4 percent of cancer deaths worldwide were attributable to a known risk factor, AFP reported.
The Global Burden of Disease Study is a comprehensive regional and global research program involving thousands of researchers from most countries across the world.
The study analyzed the impact of 34 risk factors and confirmed what is already widely known—that tobacco is by far the biggest contributory factor to cancer, accounting for 33.9 percent of cases, followed by alcohol with 7.4 percent.
More than half of all male cancer deaths were attributable to such risk factors, and over a third of female deaths, the study found.
And since “the leading risk factors contributing to global cancer burden in 2019 were behavioral… reducing exposure to these modifiable risk factors would decrease cancer mortality” worldwide, the study concluded.
That also meant greater emphasis should be placed on prevention, the study found.
However, around half of cancers are not attributable to a known risk factor, meaning early diagnosis and effective treatments must accompany efforts to raise prevention efforts, the study found.
