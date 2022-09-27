Business
Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials
The Ghor governor’s press office said in a statement Tuesday that mining operations involving coal, lead and iron ore woud soon start in the province.
According to the statement, an agreement was signed with a local company, Roshan Qadri, which will be allowed to extract 100,000 tons of coal. Operations will start soon, the statement read.
Meanwhile, a contract has been signed with an Iranian company to extract lead and iron ore. Operations at these mines are expected to start in a month.
A five-member delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will visit the province to assess and monitor work at these mines, the statement read.
In addition to this, Badghis provincial officials said the extraction process of semi-precious stones will also start soon.
According to officials, the stones will be mined by a local company, adding that in the past the stones were smuggled out of the country.
Business
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS)officials in Balkh province said Tuesday an electricity substation, carrying power from Uzbekistan, went into operation this week, providing 20Kw of electricity exclusively to factories in the province.
Officials said the substation supplies a dedicated service, 24 hours a day, to manufacturing and industrial companies in Mazar-e-Sharif.
For years, these factory owners have struggled to keep their businesses afloat due to constant power outages. Those days are now over, officials said.
The substation, built at a cost of more than 13 million afghanis, will supply power to about 30 factories and industrial plants.
“With the activation of this power line, at least 25 industrial and production factories that are engaged in various productions will receive electricity from it. These factories … will not have shortages,” said Sardar Mohammad Saqib, the head of DABS in Balkh.
At the same time, the governor of Balkh emphasized the important role of industry in the country amid efforts to stabilize and grow the economy.
“The Islamic Emirate, the elders of the Islamic Emirate are trying to make our country and our people self-sufficient. Our effort is to get our country out of poverty and need,” said Qadratullah Abu Hamzah, the governor of Balkh.
A number of industrialists in Balkh, welcomed this latest move and said constant power would help increase production at these factories.
“I think that the completion of this project will allow the machines to operate twenty-four hours [a day], especially in winter, when our work is seasonal, at that time our workload will double,” said Mobasher Mutawakkel, one factory owner.
Business
Samanagan almond farmers happy with this year’s yield
Samangan officials said local farmers have reported a substantial increase in almond crops and that they collectively stand to earn more than 1.1 billion afghanis from this year’s harvest.
Samangan Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Department director Najibullah Joya said: “During the last few days, the officials of this department have visited various parts of the province, where the most almond orchards are located.”
He said the estimated volume to be harvested will be about 4,620 tons, compared to last year’s 2,887 ton harvest.
“According to their calculations, gardeners will earn more than 1.1 billion afghanis from the sale of almond crops,” he said.
Meanwhile, dried fruit and nuts traders welcomed the increase.
One trader, Haji Naqibullah, from Aybak city said: “This year, Samangan almonds have a high yield,” adding that he has bought more than 50 tons of almonds already from farmers and sold them on.
Samangan officials said 40% of Samangan almonds are sold domestically while 60% are exported by companies and traders to India, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates.
Business
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
The first load of freight from China to Afghanistan on a new road and rail route transiting Central Asia arrived in Hairatan, in northern Afghanistan, on Thursday.
Twelve containers, carrying mostly vehicle parts, took only 11 days to reach Afghanistan.
The new multimodal route starts in China’s northwestern Xinjiang province then passes through Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan before entering Afghanistan.
The cargo traveled along the first stage – around 500 kilometers from the city of Kashgar in Xinjiang to Osh in southern Kyrgyzstan – by road since there is no rail link, although one is planned eventually.
The first containers left Kashgar on September 13, the RailFreight.com website reported.
At Osh, the cargo was loaded onto trains to link up with Uzbekistan’s rail network across the border in Andijan.
They then crossed eastern Uzbekistan and headed south into Afghanistan to arrive at Hairatan, which links with the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e-Sharif along an Uzbek-built railway line.
The journey on the new route took only 11 days – compared to one to three months for the current route used to send cargo from China to Afghanistan through Pakistan via the seaport of Karachi and overland.
China and Afghanistan have been trying to get a rail connection off the ground for years.
In 2016, the first cargo train traveled from China to Hairatan through Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, loaded with textiles and household goods. But it took another three years before any cargo moved back along the route to China, when a train loaded with talcum powder made the journey in 2019.
The route across Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan is now undergoing a three-month pilot, and should eventually carry some 4,000 containers annually.
Instability in Afghanistan is not in Pakistan’s interest: US
No terrorist groups present in Afghanistan: Interior Ministry
Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7
Turkey sending 3,000 police to Qatar to help secure World Cup
Stanikzai says no Islamic reason for girl’s school’s to remain closed
Balkh residents welcome search campaign but unhappy about absence of policewomen
Kunduz women meet with Vice and Virtue officials
Finance ministry collects 151 billion AFN in last year: officials
Afghanistan ready for the big teams, says cricket captain Nabi
India beat Pakistan by five wickets in T20 Asia Cup
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Ukraine donated 30,000 metric tons of wheat to Afghanistan
-
Business4 days ago
New road, rail link sees Chinese cargo arrive in Hairatan after only 11 days
-
World5 days ago
US aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North Korea
-
Latest News4 days ago
Seven killed, dozens injured in blast outside Kabul mosque
-
COVID-194 days ago
Hong Kong to end mandatory hotel quarantine for travelers
-
Latest News4 days ago
US announces $327 million in new humanitarian aid to Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
WFP sounds alarm over global food crisis, including Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
NASA’s DART mission to collide with an asteroid