Mining of lead, coal and iron ore to start in Ghor soon: Officials

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2022)

The Ghor governor’s press office said in a statement Tuesday that mining operations involving coal, lead and iron ore woud soon start in the province.

According to the statement, an agreement was signed with a local company, Roshan Qadri, which will be allowed to extract 100,000 tons of coal. Operations will start soon, the statement read.

Meanwhile, a contract has been signed with an Iranian company to extract lead and iron ore. Operations at these mines are expected to start in a month.

A five-member delegation from the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will visit the province to assess and monitor work at these mines, the statement read.

In addition to this, Badghis provincial officials said the extraction process of semi-precious stones will also start soon.

According to officials, the stones will be mined by a local company, adding that in the past the stones were smuggled out of the country.