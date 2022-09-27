Mazar factories get dedicated power line in order to operate 24/7

(Last Updated On: September 27, 2022)

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS)officials in Balkh province said Tuesday an electricity substation, carrying power from Uzbekistan, went into operation this week, providing 20Kw of electricity exclusively to factories in the province.

Officials said the substation supplies a dedicated service, 24 hours a day, to manufacturing and industrial companies in Mazar-e-Sharif.

For years, these factory owners have struggled to keep their businesses afloat due to constant power outages. Those days are now over, officials said.

The substation, built at a cost of more than 13 million afghanis, will supply power to about 30 factories and industrial plants.

“With the activation of this power line, at least 25 industrial and production factories that are engaged in various productions will receive electricity from it. These factories … will not have shortages,” said Sardar Mohammad Saqib, the head of DABS in Balkh.

At the same time, the governor of Balkh emphasized the important role of industry in the country amid efforts to stabilize and grow the economy.

“The Islamic Emirate, the elders of the Islamic Emirate are trying to make our country and our people self-sufficient. Our effort is to get our country out of poverty and need,” said Qadratullah Abu Hamzah, the governor of Balkh.

A number of industrialists in Balkh, welcomed this latest move and said constant power would help increase production at these factories.

“I think that the completion of this project will allow the machines to operate twenty-four hours [a day], especially in winter, when our work is seasonal, at that time our workload will double,” said Mobasher Mutawakkel, one factory owner.