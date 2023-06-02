Ministry of mines promises major investment in Sar-e Pul mines

(Last Updated On: June 2, 2023)

The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum (MoMP) says in the next seven months, about $148 million will be invested in extracting mines in Sar-e Pul province.

In a trip to the province on Thursday, Minister of Mines and Petroleum Shahabuddin Delawar said that the process of investing in Sar-e-Pul mines will begin soon.

Delawar has promised the residents of Sar-e Pul that practical work regarding development in this province will begin within the next seven months.

At the meeting, local authorities and residents of the province also presented their suggestions for the development of the province.

Speeding up the work of mining, recruiting educated young people in the mining process, and implementing construction projects from revenue obtained from the mines are among the most basic demands that were expressed at the meeting.

He also pledged that besides taking care of the basic needs of the people, priority will be given to employing professional youth in the province.

“So far, the vast works of this project have not started and those youths of this province who are professional will be employed,” said Delawar.

Sar-e Pul province in the north of the country, has coal mines and oil and is one of the wealthiest provinces in terms of untapped minerals.

Qashgari oil wells, which are in this province, are already operational.