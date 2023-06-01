Business
IEA welcomes World Bank report on Afghanistan’s economy
The Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Thursday welcomed the recent World Bank report on Afghanistan’s economy.
The office says that facts related to the country’s economic situation are reflected in the report.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar’s office said in a statement that “the Islamic Emirate believes that if the international community pays attention to positive interaction instead of imposing restrictions, Afghanistan will progress further in the economic field and the burden of responsibility on the shoulders of the international community will be reduced.”
“If all international organizations such as the World Bank present a true picture of the concrete realities of Afghanistan, the way of positive interaction with the Islamic Emirate will be paved,” the statement read.
The World Bank report states that Afghanistan’s exports and imports have increased, monetary stability has been maintained, and domestic revenues have increased.
According to the report, during January to April 2023, imports stood at $2.4 billion, reflecting a 27 percent growth against the same period last year.
Iran remains the most significant import origin country (21 percent), followed by Pakistan (18 percent), China (16 percent), and the United Arab Emirates (13 percent), the World Bank reported.
However, the Jan-Apr 2023 merchandise trade deficit at $1.8 billion is 38 percent higher than the $1.3 billion observed in the comparable period of 2022.
Unofficial data for January to April this year indicates that Afghanistan’s customs show total exports reached $0.6 billion — a 4 percent rise compared to the same period in 2022.
The export growth during Jan-Apr 2023 can primarily be attributed to an increase in the exports of coal, by 13 percent, and textiles by 14 percent, the report stated.
Pakistan remains Afghanistan’s largest export market accounting for 63 percent of total exports, followed by India (26 percent). Exports to Pakistan are mainly food and coal. Coal exports to Pakistan amounted to $140.7 million in Jan- Apr 2023 – 13 percent higher than the coal exports in the comparable period last year.
Business
Agriculture minister says sector will only grow if its mechanized
Afghanistan’s agricultural sector will only develop once the industry has been mechanized, the minister of agriculture and livestock said on Wednesday.
Speaking at an event to mark Farming Day, at one of Afghanistan’s research farms, Ataullah Omari said that although Afghanistan is an agricultural country, there are many problems in this sector.
“Unless farmers, investors and members of the research center of the agriculture sector work in coordination with each other, the country’s agricultural system cannot have a positive result. We have started efforts to increase coordination and use seeds that have been analyzed and certified in the country in order to achieve self-sufficiency in terms of wheat and other agricultural products,” Omar said.
Other officials from the ministry said they are providing farmers with approved seed in order to help them increase their yields. Currently, the ministry has promoted 46 types of certified seeds.
“We have a high capacity in the analysis and certification of agricultural products, and various international organizations cooperate with us in this area. We hope that the ministry will distribute land for the development of research farms,” Nusratullah Talha, head of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, said.
Data shows that Afghanistan needs 6.3 million metric tons of wheat annually, and it is expected that 5.2 million metric tons of wheat will be harvested in the country this year.
According to experts, if farmers do not use domestically certified seed, the grain shortage problem in the country will worsen.
“We need years of work in the regulation of the seed certification sector, and we are active in this sector, but farmers still do not use certified seeds,” said Mohammad Qasim Obadi, a university professor.
The agriculture and livestock sector in Afghanistan is still largely conducted traditionally and despite opportunities offered over the years to invest in agriculture, not much attention was paid to this sector.
Business
Ministry of Finance rejects claims of closure of Islam Qala customs office
The ministry of finance has rejected claims that the Islam Qala customs office in Herat province has suspended operations.
According to officials, media reports indicated that their office closed on Wednesday.
“We reject the false reports published in this regard and want to mention that Islam Qala Customs of Herat works normally and provides the necessary services,” officials said.
Business
Five-day expo in Herat of domestic products draws good response
Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines says a five-day expo of domestically manufactured goods has drawn over 20,000 visitors and that business owners have signed dozens of contracts with investors and traders from other provinces.
“The booths were very good, the facilities were very good, people had all visited, participated from Herat and other provinces, and many of the contracts were signed at this expo,” said Toryali Ghousi, deputy of Herat Chamber of Industries and Mines.
Officials also said that the factory owners have displayed their products in 120 booths.
Dairy and other consumable products along with plastic goods, medicines and home appliances were among the items showcased at this expo.
Business owners have welcomed initiatives to hold expos and say more are needed so as to encourage people to buy domestic products.
“If these expos are always held and people come to see the domestic products, Inshallah, we will be able to stop the goods coming from abroad and move towards self-sufficiency,” said one business owner.
“Most of the people are not aware of domestic products and when expos are held, they become aware of domestic products,” said another participant.
IEA welcomes World Bank report on Afghanistan’s economy
US warns war crime allegations could prevent work with Australia’s SAS
Agriculture minister says sector will only grow if its mechanized
Drones attack Russian oil refineries near major oil port Novorossiisk
GOP seeks new IEA sanctions over ‘human rights abuses’
Britain’s King Charles III crowned in coronation ceremony
Eight dead in second mass shooting in Serbia, police hunt killer
Arab League reinstates Syria after 12-year suspension
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court
Turkey votes in pivotal elections that could end Erdogan’s 20-year rule
Tahawol: Muttaqi’s criticism of international sanctions
Saar: Qatari PM’s meeting with IEA leader discussed
Tahawol: Iran accusing circles of seeking war with Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Concerns over US sanctions on Afghan banking system discussed
Tahawol: Erdogan’s win on Turkey’s presidential election discussed
Trending
-
Climate Change4 days ago
Pacific islands, in spotlight, to push climate change in South Korea summit
-
Sport5 days ago
IPL: Chennai v Gujarat final, a ‘replay’ of opening match
-
Latest News4 days ago
International community must not forget Afghans: refugees minister
-
Balkh4 days ago
Two die of Congo fever in Balkh Central Hospital
-
Regional4 days ago
Two security force members killed in Pakistan suicide bombing
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Gladis the killer whale and her gang of orcas, out for revenge
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Venice’s waters turn fluorescent green near Rialto Bridge
-
World3 days ago
Philippines, US, Japan to hold first-ever joint coast guard exercise