Moderna says Omicron-targeted COVID shot shows better response
Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) said on Wednesday a new version of its coronavirus vaccine produced a better immune response against Omicron than the original shot, as the drugmaker pursues a booster against a surge in infections in the fall season.
The vaccine, which was given as a fourth dose in a trial that enrolled more than 800 people, raised virus-neutralizing antibodies by eight-fold against Omicron.
The company said it plans to submit data on the vaccine, which targets Omicron as well as the original coronavirus strain, to regulators in the coming weeks and the doses could be available to consumers in late summer, sending its shares up 3%.
Moderna president Stephen Hoge said the company was in touch with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators on the design of the study, which should make the filings a smooth process.
“We expect those to be relatively straightforward discussions and submissions,” he said.
It is not known if countries including the United States will adopt annual fall boosters, similar to the flu market.
“The data look quite comforting and convincing,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He said while he expects the FDA to authorize the vaccine, it is not known if the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will recommend the shot for all adults or for a subset of the population such as older people.
Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said the company had been ramping up manufacturing of the new booster with an aim to be ready to ship as early as August.
In the study, which did not measure vaccine effectiveness, the booster, the vaccine generated greater antibodies against the Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta variants compared to the original shot.
COVID-19
Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.
Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently as infections rise.
Biden administration officials have pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.
COVID-19
N.Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid COVID wave
North Korea reported some 79,100 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death amid its first-confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
The reclusive country has been waging a battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown last month, fuelling concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical and food supplies.
The total number of fever patients compiled across the country since late April neared 4 million, and the death toll rose by one to 71, KCNA said, using data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
KCNA has said the epidemic has shown signs subsiding, after daily tallies of fever cases topped 390,000 two weeks ago.
North Korea has never confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently lacking testing supplies. But experts have said the publicised numbers could be underreported, and that could make it difficult to assess the actual scale of the situation.
COVID-19
Shanghai lifts lockdown, but residents wary COVID curbs can return
Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with people driving cars again or cramming into trains and buses to go back to work, hoping to never go through a similar ordeal again.
The 25 million residents in China’s largest and mostcosmopolitan city endured two months of frustration, mental stress and economic loss, as the country went against the global consensus that COVID cannot be decisively defeated and imposed a zero-tolerance policy to stamp out outbreaks.
“I feel like I’ve regained my freedom,” university student Hang Meichen said.
Joggers, skaters and dog walkers defied the muggy heat to take over riverfront parks. Shopkeepers were cleaning windows. Men in buttoned down shirts walked into flashy office towers, but not in the same numbers as before the outbreak, with many firms enforcing a staggered return to work.
Life was not fully back to the pre-COVID normal. Restaurant dining remains banned, shops can operate at only 75% capacity and gyms will reopen later.
There were also long queues at testing sites, with residents needing recent negative results to take public transport and enter various buildings, and many queued at vaccination centres.
The fear that COVID – and with it, strict restrictions on social life – can return was visible. Police and clerks at public-facing desks were wearing full hazmat suits. Many commuters wore gloves and face shields. All wore masks.
Another Shanghai resident, surnamed Dong, was drinking beer with a friend in the city’s former French Concession neighbourhood, but he was not in a celebratory mood.
“It’s not like the happiness you feel when you welcome the New Year, because this isn’t a good thing,” she said. “It’s very complicated. The last two months have not been easy for anyone.”
“I’m happy because I can see my friend, but when I was alone I really wanted to cry”.”
Businesses were also having mixed feelings about their outlook after the lockdown, which battered Shanghai’s manufacturing and export sectors, disrupted supply chains in China, the world’s second largest economy, and elsewhere and slowed international trade.
China’s factory activity shrank less sharply in May as some production resumed, but it was still the second-sharpest monthly slump since February 2020, in the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.
Many analysts expect the Chinese economy to contract in the second quarter, and the recovery to be a grinding process heavily dependent on COVID developments, with consumers and businesses unlikely to regain confidence immediately.
But some consumption was noticeable.
People took to reopened shops to buy fresh fruit and vegetables and other products they craved during the lockdown when they could not always order everything they wanted, relying heavily on group orders of basic supplies with neighbours.
“I bought some soy beans, this was not possible to buy through group-buys, some broccoli, and some prawns,” said a woman surnamed Wang as she pushed a bicycle laden with groceries.
“This is my first day out.”
Some were buying mugwort leaves, which in China people hang on their doors for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which begins on Friday, to keep evil away.
Some people believe they also help deter mosquitoes and termites, which have proliferated in parts of the city as authorities struggled to maintain basic services such as trash collection and disinfection spraying.
The city’s handling of the lockdown provoked rare protests, with people at times banging pots and pans outside their windows to show discontent. Those were awkward scenes for the ruling Communist Party in a sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.
Shanghai’s government published what it called a “thank you” letter to residents, with medical staff, police, the army, journalists and “grass-roots” cadres among many getting special mention for their contributions.
“Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party’s Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, after more than two months of continuous fighting, the arduous battle to defend Shanghai has achieved a major milestone,” it said.
“This is a moment everyone has been waiting for… we would like to thank all Shanghai citizens in particular for their support and dedication!”
On social media, some users responded to the letter with victorious celebrations, while others demanded a letter of apology instead.
“Shouldn’t those who wield great power and can arbitrarily inflict harm on others be held accountable?” one user commented.
On Tuesday, Shanghai’s largest quarantine facility – a50,000-bed section of the National Exhibition & ConventionCenter – discharged the last two of the 174,308 COVID-positivecases who had been housed there. It declared itself shut.
But Shanghai’s lockdown ordeal has come to symbolise what critics say is the unsustainability of China’s adherence to a zero-COVID policy.
