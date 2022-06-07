COVID-19
Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing
Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up.
Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently as infections rise.
Biden administration officials have pushed for the wider use of Paxlovid, which the government distributes for free.
COVID-19
N.Korea reports 79,100 more people with fever, one new death amid COVID wave
North Korea reported some 79,100 more people with fever symptoms and one additional death amid its first-confirmed coronavirus outbreak, state media KCNA said on Saturday.
The reclusive country has been waging a battle against an unprecedented COVID-19 wave since declaring a state of emergency and imposing a nationwide lockdown last month, fuelling concerns over a lack of vaccines and medical and food supplies.
The total number of fever patients compiled across the country since late April neared 4 million, and the death toll rose by one to 71, KCNA said, using data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
KCNA has said the epidemic has shown signs subsiding, after daily tallies of fever cases topped 390,000 two weeks ago.
North Korea has never confirmed how many people have tested positive for COVID-19, apparently lacking testing supplies. But experts have said the publicised numbers could be underreported, and that could make it difficult to assess the actual scale of the situation.
COVID-19
Shanghai lifts lockdown, but residents wary COVID curbs can return
Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with people driving cars again or cramming into trains and buses to go back to work, hoping to never go through a similar ordeal again.
The 25 million residents in China’s largest and mostcosmopolitan city endured two months of frustration, mental stress and economic loss, as the country went against the global consensus that COVID cannot be decisively defeated and imposed a zero-tolerance policy to stamp out outbreaks.
“I feel like I’ve regained my freedom,” university student Hang Meichen said.
Joggers, skaters and dog walkers defied the muggy heat to take over riverfront parks. Shopkeepers were cleaning windows. Men in buttoned down shirts walked into flashy office towers, but not in the same numbers as before the outbreak, with many firms enforcing a staggered return to work.
Life was not fully back to the pre-COVID normal. Restaurant dining remains banned, shops can operate at only 75% capacity and gyms will reopen later.
There were also long queues at testing sites, with residents needing recent negative results to take public transport and enter various buildings, and many queued at vaccination centres.
The fear that COVID – and with it, strict restrictions on social life – can return was visible. Police and clerks at public-facing desks were wearing full hazmat suits. Many commuters wore gloves and face shields. All wore masks.
Another Shanghai resident, surnamed Dong, was drinking beer with a friend in the city’s former French Concession neighbourhood, but he was not in a celebratory mood.
“It’s not like the happiness you feel when you welcome the New Year, because this isn’t a good thing,” she said. “It’s very complicated. The last two months have not been easy for anyone.”
“I’m happy because I can see my friend, but when I was alone I really wanted to cry”.”
Businesses were also having mixed feelings about their outlook after the lockdown, which battered Shanghai’s manufacturing and export sectors, disrupted supply chains in China, the world’s second largest economy, and elsewhere and slowed international trade.
China’s factory activity shrank less sharply in May as some production resumed, but it was still the second-sharpest monthly slump since February 2020, in the initial stages of the COVID pandemic.
Many analysts expect the Chinese economy to contract in the second quarter, and the recovery to be a grinding process heavily dependent on COVID developments, with consumers and businesses unlikely to regain confidence immediately.
But some consumption was noticeable.
People took to reopened shops to buy fresh fruit and vegetables and other products they craved during the lockdown when they could not always order everything they wanted, relying heavily on group orders of basic supplies with neighbours.
“I bought some soy beans, this was not possible to buy through group-buys, some broccoli, and some prawns,” said a woman surnamed Wang as she pushed a bicycle laden with groceries.
“This is my first day out.”
Some were buying mugwort leaves, which in China people hang on their doors for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, which begins on Friday, to keep evil away.
Some people believe they also help deter mosquitoes and termites, which have proliferated in parts of the city as authorities struggled to maintain basic services such as trash collection and disinfection spraying.
The city’s handling of the lockdown provoked rare protests, with people at times banging pots and pans outside their windows to show discontent. Those were awkward scenes for the ruling Communist Party in a sensitive year when President Xi Jinping is expected to secure a precedent-breaking third leadership term.
Shanghai’s government published what it called a “thank you” letter to residents, with medical staff, police, the army, journalists and “grass-roots” cadres among many getting special mention for their contributions.
“Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party’s Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, after more than two months of continuous fighting, the arduous battle to defend Shanghai has achieved a major milestone,” it said.
“This is a moment everyone has been waiting for… we would like to thank all Shanghai citizens in particular for their support and dedication!”
On social media, some users responded to the letter with victorious celebrations, while others demanded a letter of apology instead.
“Shouldn’t those who wield great power and can arbitrarily inflict harm on others be held accountable?” one user commented.
On Tuesday, Shanghai’s largest quarantine facility – a50,000-bed section of the National Exhibition & ConventionCenter – discharged the last two of the 174,308 COVID-positivecases who had been housed there. It declared itself shut.
But Shanghai’s lockdown ordeal has come to symbolise what critics say is the unsustainability of China’s adherence to a zero-COVID policy.
COVID-19
China eases COVID restrictions on group tourism trips
China’s tourism authority on Tuesday eased a rule on the suspension of certain tourism trips in areas where COVID-19 cases are found, part of the country’s effort to make its virus response more targeted.
Tourism is among the hardest-hit sectors under China’s “dynamic COVID zero” policy that demands each flare-up be detected and contained as quickly as possible. The policy involved various restrictions on people’s non-essential movements when regional outbreak occurred.
The new guideline issued by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism says travel agents are suspended from organising group tourism trips linking a county that has reported areas deemed of high or medium COVID risk, and areas outside the province where the county is based.
That is less stringent than the previous blanket rule that had required travel agencies in a entire province to halt cross-province group tourism trips if any small areas in the province became of high or medium virus risk.
“In princple, there shall not be ‘one-size-fit-all’ policy on the entire industry,” the Ministry of Culture and Tourism wrote in the new guidelines.
Afghanistan’s football coach eyes ‘revenge’ against India in upcoming clash
Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing
‘We cannot abandon 40 million Afghans’: UNDP head
UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59% share
Ibrahim Zadran slams century as Afghanistan seal ODI series win over Zimbabwe
Paktia tribes end longstanding dispute
Afghanistan to play Vietnam in football friendly ahead of Asian Cup qualifiers
Salma Dam’s turbines activated following recent rainfall
Afghan authorities take delivery of another cash aid package
Honey production increases in Nangarhar province
Tahawol: US foreign policy toward Afghanistan discussed
Interview: US envoy for Afghanistan speaks about IEA’s recognition and US policy
Interview – Karim Khurram discusses the collapse of the Republic and rise of IEA
Zerbena: Challenges in construction sector discussed
Saar: Calls for reopening of girls’ schools discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Defense relations with India to be strengthened once diplomatic ties secure: Defense Minister
-
Business4 days ago
Heavy storms and drought damage fresh fruits in Kandahar
-
World4 days ago
U.S. adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA claims good progress in diplomacy
-
Latest News4 days ago
US shares Tajikistan’s desire for inclusive political process in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Deputy foreign minister says anti-IEA elements spreading false propaganda
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi meets with visiting Indian delegation, focuses on Afghan-India relations
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan move up to third in World Cup Super League after beating Zimbabwe