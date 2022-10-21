MoIC working to reduce fuel price for coming winter

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2022)

The officials at Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that they are trying to give a share to the private sector in the transfer and purchase of fuel contracted with Russia so that these goods reach the country’s markets on time and to prevent the increase in the price of fuel products in the upcoming winter.

“We want to include the private sector in the government’s contract so that fuel prices do not rise in the coming winter,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.

The members of the private sector meanwhile have called on the MoIC to provide the required fuel to the country’s markets before the winter season arrives in order to prevent the increase in prices.

“If the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce works on these projects earlier, I think that we will not face any problem and it is good to pursue and implement the previous contracts,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, Afghanistan Industrialists’ Association Chief.

“The unemployment rate is high and the only solution that can solve this problem is for the government to undertake a series of measures,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of private sector.

These statements are made while every year with the arrival of winter, the price of fuel, especially oil and gas, increases in the country and causes many problems for the citizens.