Passports and visas for Russia issued to 365 Afghan scholarship students

(Last Updated On: October 21, 2022)

The Ministry of Higher Education said on Thursday that passports and visas for Russia for 365 scholarship students have been processed.

According to the ministry, the students were introduced to the ministry through the Russian Embassy in Kabul and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ehsanullah Rasouli, one of the scholarship students said he appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to organize the scholarships through the Ministry of Higher Education.

“Before being introduced to the Ministry of Higher Education, the candidates were in a state of uncertainty due to the blocking of the Russian Embassy, and fortunately, with their introduction to the ministry they will now get their passports and visas and will go to Russia for higher education,” he said.

The ministry said the students will attend Russian universities for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.

Last month, the Russian Embassy in Kabul announced that it had allocated 500 scholarships to Afghan students for the 2023-2024 academic year.

Pakistan also recently announced that it would provide specialized programs to more than 300 faculty members of public and private universities in Afghanistan.

The Special Representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said Islamabad will work with the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education regarding the selection of students.

He said Pakistan’s goal was to increase the capacity of Afghan universities.