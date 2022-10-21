Latest News
Passports and visas for Russia issued to 365 Afghan scholarship students
The Ministry of Higher Education said on Thursday that passports and visas for Russia for 365 scholarship students have been processed.
According to the ministry, the students were introduced to the ministry through the Russian Embassy in Kabul and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Ehsanullah Rasouli, one of the scholarship students said he appreciated the efforts of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to organize the scholarships through the Ministry of Higher Education.
“Before being introduced to the Ministry of Higher Education, the candidates were in a state of uncertainty due to the blocking of the Russian Embassy, and fortunately, with their introduction to the ministry they will now get their passports and visas and will go to Russia for higher education,” he said.
The ministry said the students will attend Russian universities for bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees.
Last month, the Russian Embassy in Kabul announced that it had allocated 500 scholarships to Afghan students for the 2023-2024 academic year.
Pakistan also recently announced that it would provide specialized programs to more than 300 faculty members of public and private universities in Afghanistan.
The Special Representative of Pakistan for Afghanistan, Mohammad Sadiq, said Islamabad will work with the Afghan Ministry of Higher Education regarding the selection of students.
He said Pakistan’s goal was to increase the capacity of Afghan universities.
Latest News
MoIC working to reduce fuel price for coming winter
The officials at Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) say that they are trying to give a share to the private sector in the transfer and purchase of fuel contracted with Russia so that these goods reach the country’s markets on time and to prevent the increase in the price of fuel products in the upcoming winter.
“We want to include the private sector in the government’s contract so that fuel prices do not rise in the coming winter,” said Nooruddin Azizi, Minister of Industry and Commerce.
The members of the private sector meanwhile have called on the MoIC to provide the required fuel to the country’s markets before the winter season arrives in order to prevent the increase in prices.
“If the leadership of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce works on these projects earlier, I think that we will not face any problem and it is good to pursue and implement the previous contracts,” said Abdul Jabbar Safi, Afghanistan Industrialists’ Association Chief.
“The unemployment rate is high and the only solution that can solve this problem is for the government to undertake a series of measures,” said Abdul Nasir Reshtia, a member of private sector.
These statements are made while every year with the arrival of winter, the price of fuel, especially oil and gas, increases in the country and causes many problems for the citizens.
Latest News
Afghan man threatens to sue Guardian over ‘fake news’
Safiullah Ahmadi, a young Afghan whose photo was published in the Guardian newspaper this week, alongside a story of the alleged killing of a gay person in Kabul, has said he intends to sue the publication.
In a video posted on social media, Ahmadi said he is looking for “restoration of dignity and has requested all media outlets, including the UK’s Guardian, run a correction and remove his photo.
On Tuesday the Guardian published a story on the alleged abduction, torture and killing by Islamic Emirate security forces of an openly gay medical student in Kabul.
The Guardian named the victim as Hamed Sabouri but used a photograph of Ahmadi.
According to the report, a video of Sabouri’s alleged execution was then sent to his family, who, the Guardian states, have since left Afghanistan.
Ahmadi who is living in Iran at the moment says he learned about the news of the killing of the gay medical student in the media and through social media networks.
He said he had no idea why his photograph was used.
“Unfortunately, the story that the Guardian newspaper published with my picture, the accusation that I am gay and that I was killed by the Taliban three days after being tortured, is not true, and the Guardian newspaper and all the newspapers that published this should be held accountable,” Ahmadi said.
“I want to get a lawyer and restore my dignity,” he added.
The story, which has gained widespread interest, has been slammed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) – who have denied any truth to the allegations.
IEA Spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said there was no truth in the story the Guardian newspaper published.
The same person, Ahmadi, speaks for himself, that he is neither gay nor dead and wants to restore his dignity, said Mujahid.
“Is this freedom of speech?”, Mujahid asked in a tweet.
“By publishing such baseless reports on Afghanistan, media such as BBC and Guardian show that they don’t want real freedom but they want ‘desired freedom of expression’ to bite anyone they want freely and fearlessly,” Inamullah Samangani Director of Government Media and Information Center (GMIC) tweeted.
“Biased treatment reveals the main purpose,” Samangani added.
Latest News
Public Health Ministry marks World Heart Day in Kabul
Deputy Minister of Public Health Habibullah Akhundzada says that heart disease is one of the biggest killers in the world, including in countries with a weak economy.
Speaking at an event on Thursday in Kabul, to mark World Heart Day on September 29, Akhundzada called on foreign aid organizations to cooperate with the ministry in the field of heart disease treatment.
“Every year, about 17.9 million people die from heart disease [around the world],” this includes people in countries with a weak economy, he said.
The Ministry of Public Health meanwhile stated it will increase awareness to prevent heart disease in Afghanistan.
Although treatment for heart disease is possible in the country, the Ministry of Health has appealed to organizations that deal with heart diseases to cooperate with the ministry.
A number of heart specialists expressed hope, saying that if this sector is supported and promoted by the Ministry of Public Health, there will then be treatment facilities and medical equipment for cardiac surgeries to be carried out in the country.
“I guarantee you that the treatment of heart disease is possible in Afghanistan; we have the equipment and ability, as well as we have cardiologists,” said Fraidoon Rahmani, head of Ibn Sina Hospital.
“It has two benefits; the first one is that the patients do not travel abroad for treatment and the second one is that we do not need to travel to India.”
Thousands of Afghans visit foreign countries annually on medical visas – especially Pakistan and India.
They specifically seek out medical help for heart disease, cancer and brain diseases.
