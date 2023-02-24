More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister

(Last Updated On: February 24, 2023)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced it will build two hundred clinics throughout the country next year.

In an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, public health minister Qalandar Ebad said the ministry is trying to standardize Afghanistan’s health system so that the health capacity is equal to international standards.

Ebad said to improve the capacity of health workers in the country, the ministry has short-term and long-term plans so that the capacity of doctors and health workers is equal to global standards.

“Not only have we kept the former hospitals and clinics active, but we have also upgraded the hospitals and built new hospitals at the district and village levels,” said Ebad.

He has stated that the death rate of maternal mortality during childbirth has significantly decreased compared to last year.

“Maternal mortality rate has decreased a lot because the service has been standardized,” he added.

“I have said this many times that a department should be built for pregnant women in order to keep them and their children safe.”

He also emphasized that the polio virus cases have reached zero in the country because, in 2022, only one positive case of polio has been recorded throughout Afghanistan.

The Minister of Public Health accepts the problems in the health sector, saying that there are still links in the health system that prevent the supply of better health services.

According to him, the ministry is trying to clean the health system from the existence of such people by identifying these circles.