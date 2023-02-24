Health
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced it will build two hundred clinics throughout the country next year.
In an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, public health minister Qalandar Ebad said the ministry is trying to standardize Afghanistan’s health system so that the health capacity is equal to international standards.
Ebad said to improve the capacity of health workers in the country, the ministry has short-term and long-term plans so that the capacity of doctors and health workers is equal to global standards.
“Not only have we kept the former hospitals and clinics active, but we have also upgraded the hospitals and built new hospitals at the district and village levels,” said Ebad.
He has stated that the death rate of maternal mortality during childbirth has significantly decreased compared to last year.
“Maternal mortality rate has decreased a lot because the service has been standardized,” he added.
“I have said this many times that a department should be built for pregnant women in order to keep them and their children safe.”
He also emphasized that the polio virus cases have reached zero in the country because, in 2022, only one positive case of polio has been recorded throughout Afghanistan.
The Minister of Public Health accepts the problems in the health sector, saying that there are still links in the health system that prevent the supply of better health services.
According to him, the ministry is trying to clean the health system from the existence of such people by identifying these circles.
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications, despite maternal mortality rates dropping by a third in 20 years, the United Nations said Thursday.
Rates fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 but largely stagnated between 2016 and 2020 — and in some regions have even reversed, the UN said.
The overall maternal mortality rate dropped by 34.3 percent over a 20-year period — from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.
Nonetheless, that means nearly 800 women died per day in 2020 — or around one every two minutes.
Belarus recorded the biggest decline — down 95.5 percent — while Venezuela saw the highest increase. Between 2000 and 2015, the biggest rise was in the United States.
“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services… and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”
The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates dropped in only two of the eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent, and in Central and Southern Asia by 16 percent.
The rate went up in Europe and Northern America by 17 percent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 percent. Elsewhere, it stagnated.
The two European countries witnessing “significant increases” are Greece and Cyprus, the report’s author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.
Maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.
Around 70 percent of those deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Cresswell said.
In Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all facing severe humanitarian crises — rates were more than twice the global average.
Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said — which are all largely preventable and treatable.
The WHO said it was “critical” that women had control over their reproductive health — particularly about if and when to have children, so that they can plan and space childbearing to protect their health.
Natalia Kanem, head of the UN Population Fund, said the rate of women “needlessly” dying was “unconscionable.”
“We can and must do better by urgently investing in family planning and filling the global shortage of 900,000 midwives,” she said.
While the report covers data up to 2020, the WHO’s Anshu Banerjee told journalists that the statistics since then look bleak, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.
Mental health of 7 million children at risk after Turkey quakes
The mental health and wellbeing of seven million children is at risk for years to come after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Save the Children has warned, adding that some are showing signs of acute distress including nightmares, aggression, or being withdrawn.
Around 23 million people have been impacted by the earthquakes, many of whom have witnessed their friends and family members die before their eyes. Others have been buried under the rubble of their collapsed homes. Many now still don’t have anywhere safe to go.
Children who have experienced extremely distressing events or repeated stress are more likely to have long-lasting impacts for months or even years to come unless more mental health and psychosocial support is urgently provided alongside humanitarian aid.
Aiida, a psychologist working for Save the Children, said: “In these cases, children are at risk of developing mental health difficulties, particularly as there were several events one after another, earthquakes with ongoing aftershocks, with no period for recovery.”
“In the long-term, this can impact many aspects of a child’s life, including difficulties with learning, concentration and school performance. A child who has experienced life-threatening events may remain primarily focused on feeling safe and function in survival mode – what we can also call a flight, fight or freeze response.”
After 12 years of conflict and economic crisis, the mental health needs in Syria were already significant before the earthquakes. According to UN data from December 2022, nearly half of all children surveyed were showing signs of psychological distress, and 26 per cent of households reported the reason their children did not want to go to school was because they felt depressed, unhappy or lacked motivation, Middle East Monitor reported.
The fact that the earthquakes and shockwaves took place when people were in their homes at night increased their sense of fear.
For young children, increased clinginess and anxiety upon separation is being observed, with children needing to sleep next to their caregivers at night and stay next to them during the day, the charity warned. “Overexposure to distressing news and images circulating through social media is also playing a role in children’s stress levels especially among teenagers.”
Health minister meets with Iranian counterpart, discusses need for cooperation
Afghanistan’s Public Health Minister, Dr. Qalandar Ebad, met with Ain Elahi, Iran’s Minister of Public Health during a visit this week to Tehran for talks on strengthening cooperation between the two sides in the health sector.
Among the topics discussed was that of a specialized cancer treatment center in Kabul, the new cardiac hospital in Bamiyan, training of health personnel, and the treatment of eye diseases, among other issues, Afghanistan’s public health ministry said Thursday.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, Iran pledged their cooperation.
The statement noted that work on the new 200-bed cardiac hospital in Bamyan has been completed and equipment will be delivered to the hospital shortly.
Meanwhile, Ebad invited the Minister of Public Health of the Islamic Republic of Iran to visit Kabul in the near future.
