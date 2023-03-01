Health
Study finds vitamin D supplements may help prevent dementia
Researchers from the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute in Canada and the University of Exeter in the UK have found the right amount of vitamin D each day can help ward off dementia.
Probably most well-known for its benefits related to calcium and phosphorus absorption and immune regulation, vitamin D just may turn out to be an integral ingredient when it comes to keeping one’s mind and cognition sharp as well.
Study authors analyzed the relationship between taking vitamin D supplements and dementia among over 12,388 people taking part in the U.S. National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center.
The average age of these participants was 71 and all of them were dementia-free upon initial enrollment. Within the group, 37 percent (4,637) reported taking vitamin D supplements.
Ultimately, the research team found that taking vitamin D displayed an association with living dementia-free for a longer period of time. The team saw 40 percent fewer dementia diagnoses in the group taking supplements.
Across the entire analyzed sample, a total of 2,696 participants developed dementia over the course of a decade. Among that group, 2,017 (75%) had no exposure whatsoever to vitamin D throughout all visits prior to receiving a dementia diagnosis, while 679 (25%) had baseline exposure.
“We know that vitamin D has some effects in the brain that could have implications for reducing dementia, however so far, research has yielded conflicting results. Our findings give key insights into groups who might be specifically targeted for vitamin D supplementation. Overall, we found evidence to suggest that earlier supplementation might be particularly beneficial, before the onset of cognitive decline,” says research leader Professor Zahinoor Ismail in a university release.
While Vitamin D proved effective across all groups, researchers note that the effects were significantly greater in women.
Health
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced it will build two hundred clinics throughout the country next year.
In an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, public health minister Qalandar Ebad said the ministry is trying to standardize Afghanistan’s health system so that the health capacity is equal to international standards.
Ebad said to improve the capacity of health workers in the country, the ministry has short-term and long-term plans so that the capacity of doctors and health workers is equal to global standards.
“Not only have we kept the former hospitals and clinics active, but we have also upgraded the hospitals and built new hospitals at the district and village levels,” said Ebad.
He has stated that the death rate of maternal mortality during childbirth has significantly decreased compared to last year.
“Maternal mortality rate has decreased a lot because the service has been standardized,” he added.
“I have said this many times that a department should be built for pregnant women in order to keep them and their children safe.”
He also emphasized that the polio virus cases have reached zero in the country because, in 2022, only one positive case of polio has been recorded throughout Afghanistan.
The Minister of Public Health accepts the problems in the health sector, saying that there are still links in the health system that prevent the supply of better health services.
According to him, the ministry is trying to clean the health system from the existence of such people by identifying these circles.
Health
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications, despite maternal mortality rates dropping by a third in 20 years, the United Nations said Thursday.
Rates fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 but largely stagnated between 2016 and 2020 — and in some regions have even reversed, the UN said.
The overall maternal mortality rate dropped by 34.3 percent over a 20-year period — from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.
Nonetheless, that means nearly 800 women died per day in 2020 — or around one every two minutes.
Belarus recorded the biggest decline — down 95.5 percent — while Venezuela saw the highest increase. Between 2000 and 2015, the biggest rise was in the United States.
“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services… and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”
The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates dropped in only two of the eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent, and in Central and Southern Asia by 16 percent.
The rate went up in Europe and Northern America by 17 percent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 percent. Elsewhere, it stagnated.
The two European countries witnessing “significant increases” are Greece and Cyprus, the report’s author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.
Maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.
Around 70 percent of those deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Cresswell said.
In Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all facing severe humanitarian crises — rates were more than twice the global average.
Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said — which are all largely preventable and treatable.
The WHO said it was “critical” that women had control over their reproductive health — particularly about if and when to have children, so that they can plan and space childbearing to protect their health.
Natalia Kanem, head of the UN Population Fund, said the rate of women “needlessly” dying was “unconscionable.”
“We can and must do better by urgently investing in family planning and filling the global shortage of 900,000 midwives,” she said.
While the report covers data up to 2020, the WHO’s Anshu Banerjee told journalists that the statistics since then look bleak, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.
Health
Mental health of 7 million children at risk after Turkey quakes
The mental health and wellbeing of seven million children is at risk for years to come after last week’s devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria, Save the Children has warned, adding that some are showing signs of acute distress including nightmares, aggression, or being withdrawn.
Around 23 million people have been impacted by the earthquakes, many of whom have witnessed their friends and family members die before their eyes. Others have been buried under the rubble of their collapsed homes. Many now still don’t have anywhere safe to go.
Children who have experienced extremely distressing events or repeated stress are more likely to have long-lasting impacts for months or even years to come unless more mental health and psychosocial support is urgently provided alongside humanitarian aid.
Aiida, a psychologist working for Save the Children, said: “In these cases, children are at risk of developing mental health difficulties, particularly as there were several events one after another, earthquakes with ongoing aftershocks, with no period for recovery.”
“In the long-term, this can impact many aspects of a child’s life, including difficulties with learning, concentration and school performance. A child who has experienced life-threatening events may remain primarily focused on feeling safe and function in survival mode – what we can also call a flight, fight or freeze response.”
After 12 years of conflict and economic crisis, the mental health needs in Syria were already significant before the earthquakes. According to UN data from December 2022, nearly half of all children surveyed were showing signs of psychological distress, and 26 per cent of households reported the reason their children did not want to go to school was because they felt depressed, unhappy or lacked motivation, Middle East Monitor reported.
The fact that the earthquakes and shockwaves took place when people were in their homes at night increased their sense of fear.
For young children, increased clinginess and anxiety upon separation is being observed, with children needing to sleep next to their caregivers at night and stay next to them during the day, the charity warned. “Overexposure to distressing news and images circulating through social media is also playing a role in children’s stress levels especially among teenagers.”
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Study finds vitamin D supplements may help prevent dementia
Telling time on the Moon
3rd anniversary of Doha Deal: Baradar calls for engagement with all countries
Saar: 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Pakistan mosque bombing death toll rises to 87
US general says country will be at war with China in 2025
More than 500 people dead and thousands injured in major Turkey, Syria earthquake
IEA’s Ministry of Finance: The recent report of SIGAR is far from the truth
Tahawol: UNSC meeting on Afghanistan situation discussed
Tahawol: Celebration of 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Saar: 3rd anniversary of Doha Agreement
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan consulate in Turkey to IEA discussed
Saar: 52nd session of UN Human Rights Council discussed
Tahawol: Handing over Afghan embassy in Tehran to IEA discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan collects $136 million in customs duties from coal exports
-
Latest News3 days ago
China calls on Washington to return Afghanistan’s frozen funds
-
Latest News4 days ago
Education ministry holds seminar for academic staff from private universities
-
Regional4 days ago
Turkey widens probe into building collapses as quake toll exceeds 50,000
-
Business4 days ago
Pakistan-Afghanistan trade resumes as Torkham crossing reopens
-
Sport3 days ago
Afghanistan beat Maldives, move to final in 4 Nations Volleyball Tournament
-
World3 days ago
Nikki Haley vows to cut funding to Pakistan and China if she wins US presidential race
-
Regional4 days ago
Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria surpasses 50,000