Health
Finding COVID-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO chief
Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers, Reuters reported.
Beijing denies the assessment which could soon become public after the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to declassify it.
“Understanding #COVID19′s origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday.
He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word “pandemic” to describe the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying this led to at least 1.3 million preventable deaths.
In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, but further research was needed. China has said no more visits are needed.
Since then, the WHO has set up a scientific advisory group on dangerous pathogens but it has not yet reached any conclusions on how the pandemic began, saying key pieces of data are missing.
Health
Study finds vitamin D supplements may help prevent dementia
Researchers from the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute in Canada and the University of Exeter in the UK have found the right amount of vitamin D each day can help ward off dementia.
Probably most well-known for its benefits related to calcium and phosphorus absorption and immune regulation, vitamin D just may turn out to be an integral ingredient when it comes to keeping one’s mind and cognition sharp as well.
Study authors analyzed the relationship between taking vitamin D supplements and dementia among over 12,388 people taking part in the U.S. National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center.
The average age of these participants was 71 and all of them were dementia-free upon initial enrollment. Within the group, 37 percent (4,637) reported taking vitamin D supplements.
Ultimately, the research team found that taking vitamin D displayed an association with living dementia-free for a longer period of time. The team saw 40 percent fewer dementia diagnoses in the group taking supplements.
Across the entire analyzed sample, a total of 2,696 participants developed dementia over the course of a decade. Among that group, 2,017 (75%) had no exposure whatsoever to vitamin D throughout all visits prior to receiving a dementia diagnosis, while 679 (25%) had baseline exposure.
“We know that vitamin D has some effects in the brain that could have implications for reducing dementia, however so far, research has yielded conflicting results. Our findings give key insights into groups who might be specifically targeted for vitamin D supplementation. Overall, we found evidence to suggest that earlier supplementation might be particularly beneficial, before the onset of cognitive decline,” says research leader Professor Zahinoor Ismail in a university release.
While Vitamin D proved effective across all groups, researchers note that the effects were significantly greater in women.
Health
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced it will build two hundred clinics throughout the country next year.
In an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, public health minister Qalandar Ebad said the ministry is trying to standardize Afghanistan’s health system so that the health capacity is equal to international standards.
Ebad said to improve the capacity of health workers in the country, the ministry has short-term and long-term plans so that the capacity of doctors and health workers is equal to global standards.
“Not only have we kept the former hospitals and clinics active, but we have also upgraded the hospitals and built new hospitals at the district and village levels,” said Ebad.
He has stated that the death rate of maternal mortality during childbirth has significantly decreased compared to last year.
“Maternal mortality rate has decreased a lot because the service has been standardized,” he added.
“I have said this many times that a department should be built for pregnant women in order to keep them and their children safe.”
He also emphasized that the polio virus cases have reached zero in the country because, in 2022, only one positive case of polio has been recorded throughout Afghanistan.
The Minister of Public Health accepts the problems in the health sector, saying that there are still links in the health system that prevent the supply of better health services.
According to him, the ministry is trying to clean the health system from the existence of such people by identifying these circles.
Health
Every two minutes one woman dies during pregnancy, childbirth: UN
A woman dies every two minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth complications, despite maternal mortality rates dropping by a third in 20 years, the United Nations said Thursday.
Rates fell significantly between 2000 and 2015 but largely stagnated between 2016 and 2020 — and in some regions have even reversed, the UN said.
The overall maternal mortality rate dropped by 34.3 percent over a 20-year period — from 339 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 223 maternal deaths in 2020, according to a report by the World Health Organization and other UN agencies.
Nonetheless, that means nearly 800 women died per day in 2020 — or around one every two minutes.
Belarus recorded the biggest decline — down 95.5 percent — while Venezuela saw the highest increase. Between 2000 and 2015, the biggest rise was in the United States.
“While pregnancy should be a time of immense hope and a positive experience for all women, it is tragically still a shockingly dangerous experience for millions around the world,” said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
“These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services… and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights.”
The report found that between 2016 and 2020, maternal mortality rates dropped in only two of the eight UN regions: in Australia and New Zealand by 35 percent, and in Central and Southern Asia by 16 percent.
The rate went up in Europe and Northern America by 17 percent, and in Latin America and the Caribbean by 15 percent. Elsewhere, it stagnated.
The two European countries witnessing “significant increases” are Greece and Cyprus, the report’s author Jenny Cresswell told journalists.
Maternal deaths remain largely concentrated in the world’s poorest regions and in conflict-affected countries.
Around 70 percent of those deaths recorded in 2020 were in sub-Saharan Africa, where the rate is “136 times bigger” than in Australia and New Zealand, Cresswell said.
In Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all facing severe humanitarian crises — rates were more than twice the global average.
Severe bleeding, infections, complications from unsafe abortions and underlying conditions such as HIV/AIDS are among the leading causes of death, the report said — which are all largely preventable and treatable.
The WHO said it was “critical” that women had control over their reproductive health — particularly about if and when to have children, so that they can plan and space childbearing to protect their health.
Natalia Kanem, head of the UN Population Fund, said the rate of women “needlessly” dying was “unconscionable.”
“We can and must do better by urgently investing in family planning and filling the global shortage of 900,000 midwives,” she said.
While the report covers data up to 2020, the WHO’s Anshu Banerjee told journalists that the statistics since then look bleak, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.
