Health
Health ministry launches polio vaccination campaign
The Ministry of Public Health of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in collaboration with international partners, launched its first national polio vaccination campaign for 2023 on Monday.
According to a statement issued by the ministry, “the first National Immunization Days (NIDs) for polio eradication for 2023” aims to vaccinate more than 9.4 million children under the age of five against polio.
Vitamin A will also be administered to all children from 6-59 months of age to improve their immunity, the ministry said.
“The leadership of the Ministry of Public Health is strongly committed to eradicating polio from Afghanistan,” said Dr. Qalandar Ebad, the Minister of Public Health.
“The recent progress made in this regard is encouraging. Right now Afghanistan is much closer to polio eradication. Together we can eradicate polio from Afghanistan,” he said.
“The support of all Afghans, including parents, community leaders, ethnic elders, and religious leaders, is critical to eradicate polio and we want them to take part in the fight against polio to save Afghan children from permanent paralysis,” Ebad added.
Poliovirus infection can cause permanent paralysis or even death in affected children.
This year, to date, no polio cases have been reported in Afghanistan. Last year, there were two cases – one in Paktika and one in Kunar.
Health
Finding COVID-19’s origins is a moral imperative: WHO chief
Discovering the origins of COVID-19 is a moral imperative and all hypotheses must be explored, the head of the World Health Organization said on Saturday.
A U.S. agency was reported by the Wall Street Journal to have assessed the pandemic had likely been caused by an unintended Chinese laboratory leak, raising pressure on the WHO to come up with answers, Reuters reported.
Beijing denies the assessment which could soon become public after the U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to declassify it.
“Understanding #COVID19′s origins and exploring all hypotheses remains: a scientific imperative, to help us prevent future outbreaks (and) a moral imperative, for the sake of the millions of people who died and those who live with #LongCOVID,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Twitter late on Saturday.
He was writing to mark three years since the WHO first used the word “pandemic” to describe the global outbreak of COVID-19.
Activists, politicians and academics said in an open letter this weekend that the focus of the anniversary should be on preventing a repeat of the unequal COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying this led to at least 1.3 million preventable deaths.
In 2021, a WHO-led team spent weeks in and around Wuhan, China where the first human cases were reported and said in a joint report that the virus had probably been transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, but further research was needed. China has said no more visits are needed.
Since then, the WHO has set up a scientific advisory group on dangerous pathogens but it has not yet reached any conclusions on how the pandemic began, saying key pieces of data are missing.
Health
Study finds vitamin D supplements may help prevent dementia
Researchers from the University of Calgary’s Hotchkiss Brain Institute in Canada and the University of Exeter in the UK have found the right amount of vitamin D each day can help ward off dementia.
Probably most well-known for its benefits related to calcium and phosphorus absorption and immune regulation, vitamin D just may turn out to be an integral ingredient when it comes to keeping one’s mind and cognition sharp as well.
Study authors analyzed the relationship between taking vitamin D supplements and dementia among over 12,388 people taking part in the U.S. National Alzheimer’s Coordinating Center.
The average age of these participants was 71 and all of them were dementia-free upon initial enrollment. Within the group, 37 percent (4,637) reported taking vitamin D supplements.
Ultimately, the research team found that taking vitamin D displayed an association with living dementia-free for a longer period of time. The team saw 40 percent fewer dementia diagnoses in the group taking supplements.
Across the entire analyzed sample, a total of 2,696 participants developed dementia over the course of a decade. Among that group, 2,017 (75%) had no exposure whatsoever to vitamin D throughout all visits prior to receiving a dementia diagnosis, while 679 (25%) had baseline exposure.
“We know that vitamin D has some effects in the brain that could have implications for reducing dementia, however so far, research has yielded conflicting results. Our findings give key insights into groups who might be specifically targeted for vitamin D supplementation. Overall, we found evidence to suggest that earlier supplementation might be particularly beneficial, before the onset of cognitive decline,” says research leader Professor Zahinoor Ismail in a university release.
While Vitamin D proved effective across all groups, researchers note that the effects were significantly greater in women.
Health
More than 200 clinics to be built across Afghanistan: Health minister
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced it will build two hundred clinics throughout the country next year.
In an exclusive interview with ArianaNews, public health minister Qalandar Ebad said the ministry is trying to standardize Afghanistan’s health system so that the health capacity is equal to international standards.
Ebad said to improve the capacity of health workers in the country, the ministry has short-term and long-term plans so that the capacity of doctors and health workers is equal to global standards.
“Not only have we kept the former hospitals and clinics active, but we have also upgraded the hospitals and built new hospitals at the district and village levels,” said Ebad.
He has stated that the death rate of maternal mortality during childbirth has significantly decreased compared to last year.
“Maternal mortality rate has decreased a lot because the service has been standardized,” he added.
“I have said this many times that a department should be built for pregnant women in order to keep them and their children safe.”
He also emphasized that the polio virus cases have reached zero in the country because, in 2022, only one positive case of polio has been recorded throughout Afghanistan.
The Minister of Public Health accepts the problems in the health sector, saying that there are still links in the health system that prevent the supply of better health services.
According to him, the ministry is trying to clean the health system from the existence of such people by identifying these circles.
Pakistan’s exports to Afghanistan increases by 32%
Belgium bans TikTok from government phones after US, EU
Man arrested in Kabul for possession of magnetic IEDs
Afghanistan, Kazakhstan in move to strengthen ties
Health ministry launches polio vaccination campaign
US military brings down flying object over Lake Huron
Pakistan bars embassies in EU from issuing visas to Afghan nationals
Freight trains to Afghanistan resume via Hairatan-Mazar-e-Sharif
Iran marks revolution anniversary, hackers interrupt state TV coverage
Turkey-Syria quake deaths top 28,000, UN expects toll to double
Tahawol: Regional’s call for stability in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Global benchmarks for good governance discussed
Tahawol: Diplomatic agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia discussed
Saar: Work and education rights of Afghan women discussed
Exclusive interview with Asadullah Saadati, ex-deputy of reconciliation council
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
EU delivers 100 tons of medical aid to Afghanistan
-
Regional4 days ago
Iran arrests suspects in schoolgirls’ poisoning case
-
Sport4 days ago
Cricket: Hamid Hassan appointed as national team’s bowling coach
-
Balkh4 days ago
IEA confirms Balkh governor killed in blast
-
Latest News4 days ago
UNAMA chief says two-thirds of Afghan people will need aid this year
-
Business5 days ago
IEA says customs revenue generated to exceed fiscal target
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Tesla under investigation after steering wheels fall off while driving
-
World3 days ago
China’s Xi secures precedent-breaking third term as president