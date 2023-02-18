Latest News
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
Seventy six houses were destroyed in several parts of Badakhshan in a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday night, officials confirmed Saturday.
Afghanistan’s Natural Disaster Management officials in the province said the damage to the building was extensive but no casualties were reported.
Mohammad Hassan Akbari, director of Natural Disaster Management, said that following the incident, 76 houses were partially destroyed and dozens of families were left homeless in the provincial center and in some districts.
“In this earthquake that occurred, seventy-six houses were destroyed, but fortunately there were no casualties,” said Akbari.
Residents have however called on the Islamic Emirate to provide timely assistance to the victims.
“In this earthquake, nearly a hundred houses were damaged in many of the districts and people are facing many problems in this cold season,” said a resident.
“As a result of this quake, many families are in a bad situation,” said another resident.
In the past week according to reports, more than ten people have died and many others were killed in avalanches, heavy rains and the collapsing of house roofs in parts of this province.
Natural incidents such as landslides, earthquakes, avalanches, heavy rains and floods are regular in Badakhshan and claim the lives of dozens of people every year.
Latest News
Eighteen Afghan migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria
Bulgarian police have arrested four people after they found the bodies of 18 dead migrants from Afghanistan, including that of a child, in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, officials said on Friday.
The truck was transporting timber and carrying illegal migrants hidden in compartments, the interior ministry said in a statement, adding it was found near the village of Lokorsko, Reuters reported.
Some of the migrants suffocated, the head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, said.
The migrants crossed the border with neighbouring Turkey illegally and hid in the woods for two days before they were loaded onto the truck near the city of Yambol in southeastern Bulgaria, he told reporters.
Thirty-four migrants, including five children, were rushed to hospitals in Sofia and some were in a critical, but stable, condition, Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said.
“There has been a lack of oxygen to those who were locked in this truck. They were freezing, wet, they have not eaten for several days,” Medzhidiev told reporters.
One of the four people detained had already been sentenced for human trafficking, said Atanas Ilkov, a senior police official. He said charges would be made once there was enough evidence.
Bulgaria is situated on a route used by migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan to enter the European Union.
Most do not stay in the country, but look to move on to richer countries in Western Europe, often using elaborate networks of smugglers.
In 2015, three Bulgarian truck drivers were arrested and later charged with the deaths of 71 migrants found dead beside an Austrian motorway.
In December, Bulgaria was blocked from entering the EU’s passport-free Schengen zone by Austria and the Netherlands over security and rule-of-law concerns, but the country will seek to gain entry again this year.
Latest News
Canadian MP calls for lifting restrictions on aid to Afghanistan
A member of the Canadian parliament has called on the Liberal government to lift barriers preventing Canadians from providing aid in Afghanistan.
On Thursday, a motion from New Democratic Party Foreign Affairs Critic Heather McPherson was adopted unanimously by the House of Commons Foreign Affairs and International Development Committee, calling on the government to immediately amend sections of the Criminal Code currently preventing Canadian humanitarian organizations from delivering aid in Afghanistan.
“While other countries have already created humanitarian carve-outs or exemptions to allow their agencies to operate in Afghanistan, Canada hasn’t,” said McPherson. “This means millions of Afghans in desperate need of assistance are not being reached. We have called on the Liberals to fix this many times but, 18 months later, aid agencies are still waiting,” McPherson said.
“There’s no excuse for this delay,” said McPherson. “The Liberal government needs to table legislation to fix the Criminal Code now, so we can get aid to Afghans immediately. A feminist government would have fixed this last year. It’s time for the Liberals to take their responsibilities seriously, keep their promises, and do the work necessary to help the world’s most vulnerable,” she added.
Latest News
Former MP Mursal Nabizada’s killer arrested: Kabul police
Kabul police on Friday announced that the murderer of Mursal Nabizada, former member of the Parliament of Afghanistan, was arrested.
Khalid Zadran, the spokesperson of the Kabul police, said on Twitter that the murderer of Mursal Nabizada and one of her security guards was arrested, and confessed to the crime.
Mursal Nabizada was killed by unknown gunmen in her home in the Arzaan Qemat area in provincial district 12 of Kabul on January 14.
Mursal Nabizada and her security guard (Ismail) were killed by another security guard named Malyaar, according to the Kabul police spokesperson. Khalid Zadran added that the fugitive murderer was arrested as a result of a search operation, and confessed to his crime.
Mursal Nabizada represented Kabul in the seventh round of Afghanistan parliament, whose anonymous murder prompted widespread condemnations in the country and beyond.
