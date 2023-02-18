More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake

(Last Updated On: February 18, 2023)

Seventy six houses were destroyed in several parts of Badakhshan in a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday night, officials confirmed Saturday.

Afghanistan’s Natural Disaster Management officials in the province said the damage to the building was extensive but no casualties were reported.

Mohammad Hassan Akbari, director of Natural Disaster Management, said that following the incident, 76 houses were partially destroyed and dozens of families were left homeless in the provincial center and in some districts.

“In this earthquake that occurred, seventy-six houses were destroyed, but fortunately there were no casualties,” said Akbari.

Residents have however called on the Islamic Emirate to provide timely assistance to the victims.

“In this earthquake, nearly a hundred houses were damaged in many of the districts and people are facing many problems in this cold season,” said a resident.

“As a result of this quake, many families are in a bad situation,” said another resident.

In the past week according to reports, more than ten people have died and many others were killed in avalanches, heavy rains and the collapsing of house roofs in parts of this province.

Natural incidents such as landslides, earthquakes, avalanches, heavy rains and floods are regular in Badakhshan and claim the lives of dozens of people every year.