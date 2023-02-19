IEA leader: Officials should not be arrogant

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

Maulawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on government officials to adjust their mindset according to Sharia and avoid being arrogant.

Akhundzada made the remarks in a meeting with religious scholars, governors and other civilian and military officials of Badakhshan, Herat, Farah, Badghis and Nimroz provinces.

According to a statement released Saturday by IEA’s spokesman, Akhundzada said in the meeting that it is the duty of the religious scholars and officials of the Islamic Emirate to work day and night to enlighten the minds of the people and to make them aware of the principles of the Islamic system.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate also asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate to refrain from discrimination on ethnic and regional grounds, and hire people based on their merits.

He also emphasized the importance of the development of the country and the construction of public facilities.

The leader of the Islamic Emirate said that officials and the general public should be aware of the enemy’s “evil plots” and not to be influenced by their “propaganda.”