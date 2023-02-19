Latest News
Pakistan calls for capacity building to help Afghanistan counter terrorism
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the international community to help in capacity building of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take on the threats of terrorism.
Speaking at a panel at this year’s Munich Security Conference, Bhutto-Zardari said: “We all want to see women receiving education in Afghanistan.”
“We all want to see a more inclusive government in Afghanistan. The terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan is worrisome.
“If the interim government in Afghanistan (IEA) demonstrates the will to do that, we will have to find a way to build its capacity so that it can do so,” Bhutto-Zardari said. “They don’t have a standing army, they don’t have a counterterrorism force, they don’t even have a proper border security.”
He warned that terrorism not only poses a threat to immediate neighbors of Afghanistan but also to the West.
He stressed that the world should continue its humanitarian support, unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, open up banking channels, and engage with the IEA, society, and women.
Bhutto-Zardari reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard.
IEA has, in the past, dismissed countries’ concerns over the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and has repeatedly said it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.
Latest News
IEA leader: Officials should not be arrogant
Maulawi Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), has called on government officials to adjust their mindset according to Sharia and avoid being arrogant.
Akhundzada made the remarks in a meeting with religious scholars, governors and other civilian and military officials of Badakhshan, Herat, Farah, Badghis and Nimroz provinces.
According to a statement released Saturday by IEA’s spokesman, Akhundzada said in the meeting that it is the duty of the religious scholars and officials of the Islamic Emirate to work day and night to enlighten the minds of the people and to make them aware of the principles of the Islamic system.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate also asked the officials of the Islamic Emirate to refrain from discrimination on ethnic and regional grounds, and hire people based on their merits.
He also emphasized the importance of the development of the country and the construction of public facilities.
The leader of the Islamic Emirate said that officials and the general public should be aware of the enemy’s “evil plots” and not to be influenced by their “propaganda.”
Latest News
More than 70 houses destroyed in Badakhshan earthquake
Seventy six houses were destroyed in several parts of Badakhshan in a 4.7 magnitude earthquake on Thursday night, officials confirmed Saturday.
Afghanistan’s Natural Disaster Management officials in the province said the damage to the building was extensive but no casualties were reported.
Mohammad Hassan Akbari, director of Natural Disaster Management, said that following the incident, 76 houses were partially destroyed and dozens of families were left homeless in the provincial center and in some districts.
“In this earthquake that occurred, seventy-six houses were destroyed, but fortunately there were no casualties,” said Akbari.
Residents have however called on the Islamic Emirate to provide timely assistance to the victims.
“In this earthquake, nearly a hundred houses were damaged in many of the districts and people are facing many problems in this cold season,” said a resident.
“As a result of this quake, many families are in a bad situation,” said another resident.
In the past week according to reports, more than ten people have died and many others were killed in avalanches, heavy rains and the collapsing of house roofs in parts of this province.
Natural incidents such as landslides, earthquakes, avalanches, heavy rains and floods are regular in Badakhshan and claim the lives of dozens of people every year.
Latest News
Eighteen Afghan migrants found dead in truck in Bulgaria
Bulgarian police have arrested four people after they found the bodies of 18 dead migrants from Afghanistan, including that of a child, in an abandoned truck near the capital Sofia, officials said on Friday.
The truck was transporting timber and carrying illegal migrants hidden in compartments, the interior ministry said in a statement, adding it was found near the village of Lokorsko, Reuters reported.
Some of the migrants suffocated, the head of the National Investigative Service, Borislav Sarafov, said.
The migrants crossed the border with neighbouring Turkey illegally and hid in the woods for two days before they were loaded onto the truck near the city of Yambol in southeastern Bulgaria, he told reporters.
Thirty-four migrants, including five children, were rushed to hospitals in Sofia and some were in a critical, but stable, condition, Health Minister Asen Medzhidiev said.
“There has been a lack of oxygen to those who were locked in this truck. They were freezing, wet, they have not eaten for several days,” Medzhidiev told reporters.
One of the four people detained had already been sentenced for human trafficking, said Atanas Ilkov, a senior police official. He said charges would be made once there was enough evidence.
Bulgaria is situated on a route used by migrants from the Middle East and Afghanistan to enter the European Union.
Most do not stay in the country, but look to move on to richer countries in Western Europe, often using elaborate networks of smugglers.
In 2015, three Bulgarian truck drivers were arrested and later charged with the deaths of 71 migrants found dead beside an Austrian motorway.
In December, Bulgaria was blocked from entering the EU’s passport-free Schengen zone by Austria and the Netherlands over security and rule-of-law concerns, but the country will seek to gain entry again this year.
