Pakistan calls for capacity building to help Afghanistan counter terrorism

(Last Updated On: February 19, 2023)

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has called on the international community to help in capacity building of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to take on the threats of terrorism.

Speaking at a panel at this year’s Munich Security Conference, Bhutto-Zardari said: “We all want to see women receiving education in Afghanistan.”

“We all want to see a more inclusive government in Afghanistan. The terrorist threat emanating from Afghanistan is worrisome.

“If the interim government in Afghanistan (IEA) demonstrates the will to do that, we will have to find a way to build its capacity so that it can do so,” Bhutto-Zardari said. “They don’t have a standing army, they don’t have a counterterrorism force, they don’t even have a proper border security.”

He warned that terrorism not only poses a threat to immediate neighbors of Afghanistan but also to the West.

He stressed that the world should continue its humanitarian support, unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets, open up banking channels, and engage with the IEA, society, and women.

Bhutto-Zardari reiterated that a peaceful Afghanistan was vital for the stability of the region and the international community must play its role in this regard.

IEA has, in the past, dismissed countries’ concerns over the threat of terrorism in Afghanistan and has repeatedly said it will not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.