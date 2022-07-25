Latest News
Muttaqi discusses development of Afghanistan with Uzbek counterpart
An Afghan delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov on Monday on the sidelines of the Tashkent meeting.
Norov expressed his happiness over the participation of the high-level Afghan delegation and added that the progress of Afghanistan will be explained in this meeting.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan thanked Uzbekistan for hosting the international conference and added that in the past, conferences were held in connection with negotiations, ceasefire, and the end of the war; But this time, an international meeting on the economic development of Afghanistan is being called, which is a good sign.
Also, Muttaqi said that security in Afghanistan has created good opportunities for investment, and that elements who tried to vandalize the border between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan some time ago have been stopped.
Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate stands firm on its commitments and will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against a third country.
Norov welcomed the recent developments in the field of strengthening security in Afghanistan and the development of trade between Central and South Asia through Afghanistan and added that the President of Uzbekistan pays special attention to the peace and stability of Afghanistan.
Taking advantage of this opportunity, work on the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line is underway. He added that with the implementation of this project, Central Asia and South Asia will be connected to each other and through this, Afghanistan’s economy will grow.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan highlighted Afghanistan’s preparations for the railway project and mentioned that good progress has been made in the negotiations with Uzbekistan and Pakistan and practical work will begin.
Latest News
592 Afghan migrants deported in two days
In the last two days, 592 migrants from Afghanistan were deported from Istanbul Airport and Ankara Esenboğa Airport.
In addition to the increased security measures at the borders to combat illegal immigration, inspections regarding the arrest of those who entered Turkey illegally continue, Turkish media reports.
According to Turkey’s Department of Migration Management of the Ministry of Interior, flights were organized in Istanbul and Ankara for the deportation of the 592 immigrants from Afghanistan after they were detained in removal centers.
According to the ministry, 140 charter flights have been organized to Afghanistan since the beginning of 2022.
So far 25,000 Afghans were returned home on these flights.
Latest News
Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home
Abdul Wase, the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, met with a number of Hindu and Sikh members on Sunday and assured them their problems would be resolved.
Wase told the representatives of the Hindu & Sikh Council that: “You are a part of the Afghan nation and your problems will be taken care of.”
The representatives shared their problems and made suggestions regarding the security of Hindu and Sikh temples and discussed the possibility of reclaimed their land that has been usurped.
Wase also reminded the Hindus and Sikhs who left the country due to security problems that safety has been established in the country and urged them to return home.
Latest News
Biden administration continues to defend decision to withdraw troops
As the one-year anniversary of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan approaches, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said this week that keeping American troops in Afghanistan “could not be justified” and no amount of American military presence led to victory after 20 years.
“It had to come to an end,” he said at the Aspen Security Forum held in Colorado this past week.
Sullivan also said that President Joe Biden is convinced he made the right call to end America’s involvement in the war but added it had been “horrible, painful” for him to watch the images at Kabul International Airport in August last year.
According to Politico, the conference ended with three takeaways: The Biden administration still defends the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, admits the process to bring Afghans who served alongside U.. troops in that war stateside is “slow,” and Trump’s Pentagon chief called the former president a threat to democracy.
Mark Esper, former president Donald Trump’s secretary of defense, called his last boss “a threat to democracy” who is guilty of “dereliction of duty” following the January 6 insurrection, Politico reported.
What Trump did “is not in keeping with the best traditions of our country, let alone the Oval Office,” he said.
Polio vaccination campaign kicks off in 28 provinces of Afghanistan
Muttaqi discusses development of Afghanistan with Uzbek counterpart
592 Afghan migrants deported in two days
The COVID-19 global confirmed cases is now at over 570 million
Goal! ATN secures rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting Defense Minister visits Durand Line during Paktia trip
-
Latest News4 days ago
AWCC opens its biggest sales and internet services in Ghazni province
-
Business4 days ago
Afghanistan and Pakistan agree to enhance bilateral trade ties
-
Latest News4 days ago
US interferes in Afghanistan’s affairs contrary to Doha agreement, says Khalid Hanafi
-
Business3 days ago
Herat residents complain of rising old banknotes
-
Sport3 days ago
Trott appointed head coach of Afghanistan cricket team
-
Business2 days ago
Afghanistan signs deal to import 350,000 tons of oil from Iran