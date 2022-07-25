592 Afghan migrants deported in two days

(Last Updated On: July 25, 2022)

An Afghan delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov on Monday on the sidelines of the Tashkent meeting.

Norov expressed his happiness over the participation of the high-level Afghan delegation and added that the progress of Afghanistan will be explained in this meeting.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan thanked Uzbekistan for hosting the international conference and added that in the past, conferences were held in connection with negotiations, ceasefire, and the end of the war; But this time, an international meeting on the economic development of Afghanistan is being called, which is a good sign.

Also, Muttaqi said that security in Afghanistan has created good opportunities for investment, and that elements who tried to vandalize the border between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan some time ago have been stopped.

Muttaqi added that the Islamic Emirate stands firm on its commitments and will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against a third country.

Norov welcomed the recent developments in the field of strengthening security in Afghanistan and the development of trade between Central and South Asia through Afghanistan and added that the President of Uzbekistan pays special attention to the peace and stability of Afghanistan.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, work on the Termez-Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway line is underway. He added that with the implementation of this project, Central Asia and South Asia will be connected to each other and through this, Afghanistan’s economy will grow.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan highlighted Afghanistan’s preparations for the railway project and mentioned that good progress has been made in the negotiations with Uzbekistan and Pakistan and practical work will begin.