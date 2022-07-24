Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

Abdul Wase, the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, met with a number of Hindu and Sikh members on Sunday and assured them their problems would be resolved.

Wase told the representatives of the Hindu & Sikh Council that: “You are a part of the Afghan nation and your problems will be taken care of.”

The representatives shared their problems and made suggestions regarding the security of Hindu and Sikh temples and discussed the possibility of reclaimed their land that has been usurped.

Wase also reminded the Hindus and Sikhs who left the country due to security problems that safety has been established in the country and urged them to return home.