Latest News
Biden administration continues to defend decision to withdraw troops
As the one-year anniversary of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan approaches, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said this week that keeping American troops in Afghanistan “could not be justified” and no amount of American military presence led to victory after 20 years.
“It had to come to an end,” he said at the Aspen Security Forum held in Colorado this past week.
Sullivan also said that President Joe Biden is convinced he made the right call to end America’s involvement in the war but added it had been “horrible, painful” for him to watch the images at Kabul International Airport in August last year.
According to Politico, the conference ended with three takeaways: The Biden administration still defends the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, admits the process to bring Afghans who served alongside U.. troops in that war stateside is “slow,” and Trump’s Pentagon chief called the former president a threat to democracy.
Mark Esper, former president Donald Trump’s secretary of defense, called his last boss “a threat to democracy” who is guilty of “dereliction of duty” following the January 6 insurrection, Politico reported.
What Trump did “is not in keeping with the best traditions of our country, let alone the Oval Office,” he said.
Latest News
Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home
Abdul Wase, the Director General of the Prime Minister’s Office, met with a number of Hindu and Sikh members on Sunday and assured them their problems would be resolved.
Wase told the representatives of the Hindu & Sikh Council that: “You are a part of the Afghan nation and your problems will be taken care of.”
The representatives shared their problems and made suggestions regarding the security of Hindu and Sikh temples and discussed the possibility of reclaimed their land that has been usurped.
Wase also reminded the Hindus and Sikhs who left the country due to security problems that safety has been established in the country and urged them to return home.
Latest News
IEA to purge police in Badakhshan again
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will purge police in northern Badakhshan province again, officials said this week.
In line with this, a delegation from the Ministry of Interior visited Badakhshan to implement the new organizational structure of provincial police.
Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hasan Hashimi said that security forces in Badakhshan have not been paid for nearly a year, but they will now get paid.
“The purpose of our visit is firstly the implementation of [a new] organizational structure in order to include the personnel of Interior Ministry in the system so that they get salaries and subsistence,” Hashimi said.
Abdul Qadir, director of the audit department of the Interior Ministry, said that if the newly-appointed people in police are not former Jihadi men, they should be fired.
Hashimi said that the purpose behind the purge is to prevent kidnappers, criminals, thieves, indecent people and drug addicts from being in the police.
Local officials also welcomed plans to purge security forces.
“There are some people of bad character in our ranks who have not spent even one hour in the ranks of mujahideen (IEA forces),” said Abdul Ghani Fayeq, the governor of Badakhshan.
Badakhshan shares borders with China and Tajikistan and IEA has deployed more forces there to secure the borders.
Latest News
13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan
Flash Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 20 in ten provinces of Afghanistan, state ministry for disaster management reported Sunday.
The Ministry of Disaster Management said that the floods have also caused huge financial losses in these provinces.
As a result of the floods, several sections along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway have been washed away and the main highway to Panjshir province has been blocked, officials said.
The National Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Sunday that more than ten provinces are at risk of floods caused by expected rain.
“In the last round of floods which occurred in several provinces, causing financial and life losses, 13 people were martyred and 20 people were injured. The most damage has been done to Maidan Wardak, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Parwan and Panjshir provinces,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, head of publications at the state ministry for disaster management.
“Our teams have been dispatched to the areas and aid has been sent to the injured.”
“The possibility of heavy rainfall with flash floods is predicted in the northeast, east, southeast, south, and southwest regions, including some central regions,” said Mohammad Juma Noorzai, manager of atmospheric analysis of the National Meteorological Department.
Senior official calls on Hindus and Sikhs to return home
Biden administration continues to defend decision to withdraw troops
Medical and pharmaceutical services sector to get their own chamber
IEA to purge police in Badakhshan again
13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan; IEA rejects it as ‘propaganda’
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan cargo trucks can travel freely to all parts of Pakistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology5 days ago
NASA’s James Webb telescope damaged by space rock: report
-
World5 days ago
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting Defense Minister visits Durand Line during Paktia trip
-
Latest News3 days ago
AWCC opens its biggest sales and internet services in Ghazni province