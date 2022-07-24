IEA to purge police in Badakhshan again

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will purge police in northern Badakhshan province again, officials said this week.

In line with this, a delegation from the Ministry of Interior visited Badakhshan to implement the new organizational structure of provincial police.

Deputy Interior Minister Mohammad Hasan Hashimi said that security forces in Badakhshan have not been paid for nearly a year, but they will now get paid.

“The purpose of our visit is firstly the implementation of [a new] organizational structure in order to include the personnel of Interior Ministry in the system so that they get salaries and subsistence,” Hashimi said.

Abdul Qadir, director of the audit department of the Interior Ministry, said that if the newly-appointed people in police are not former Jihadi men, they should be fired.

Hashimi said that the purpose behind the purge is to prevent kidnappers, criminals, thieves, indecent people and drug addicts from being in the police.

Local officials also welcomed plans to purge security forces.

“There are some people of bad character in our ranks who have not spent even one hour in the ranks of mujahideen (IEA forces),” said Abdul Ghani Fayeq, the governor of Badakhshan.

Badakhshan shares borders with China and Tajikistan and IEA has deployed more forces there to secure the borders.