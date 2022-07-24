13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan 

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

Flash Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 20 in ten provinces of Afghanistan, state ministry for disaster management reported Sunday.

The Ministry of Disaster Management said that the floods have also caused huge financial losses in these provinces.

As a result of the floods, several sections along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway have been washed away and the main highway to Panjshir province has been blocked, officials said.

The National Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Sunday that more than ten provinces are at risk of floods caused by expected rain.

“In the last round of floods which occurred in several provinces, causing financial and life losses, 13 people were martyred and 20 people were injured. The most damage has been done to Maidan Wardak, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Parwan and Panjshir provinces,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, head of publications at the state ministry for disaster management.

“Our teams have been dispatched to the areas and aid has been sent to the injured.”

“The possibility of heavy rainfall with flash floods is predicted in the northeast, east, southeast, south, and southwest regions, including some central regions,” said Mohammad Juma Noorzai, manager of atmospheric analysis of the National Meteorological Department.