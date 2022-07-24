SCO chief meets with Pakistan’s FM, discusses need for cooperation with Kabul

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

The Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming, met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday where they discussed issues of regional importance including the situation in Afghanistan.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan foreign ministry, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO Charter and the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’

“Sharing his perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the need to maintain constructive engagement and practical cooperation to promote the shared goals of peace, stability, development and regional connectivity.

“He added that the international community must scale up assistance to help address the twin challenges of a dire humanitarian situation and economic crisis.

“The Afghan interim authorities, on their part, must address the concerns of the international community pertaining to inclusivity; respect for rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and continued efforts in counter-terrorism,” the statement read.

The SCO is a trans-regional multilateral organization of eight countries comprising, in addition to Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and India. The SCO strives to promote multi-faceted and comprehensive cooperation in diverse areas.