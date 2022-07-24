Afghan delegation heads to Uzbekistan for international conference  

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

A two-day international conference on Afghanistan’s security and economic growth will begin in Uzbekistan on Monday.

According to Hafiz Zia Ahmadi, a deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Afghan government led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs have been invited to the conference. The delegation left Kabul early Sunday.

According to media reports, India will also participate at the conference in Tashkent.

Delegates from 20 countries and several international organizations will attend the conference, where the security situation and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will be reviewed.

The Afghan government expects to achieve positive and constructive interactions with the countries in the region and the world in this meeting and to facilitate the sustainability of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the ministry stated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan meanwhile has said that the purpose of holding this meeting is to understand global approaches in ensuring security, stability, reconstruction and integration of Afghanistan into regional cooperation and has emphasized that the international meeting in Tashkent does not mean giving recognition to the new rulers of Afghanistan.

Following the meeting of security and economic development of Afghanistan in Tashkent, the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is scheduled to be held on July 28 and 29.