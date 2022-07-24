Latest News
Afghan delegation heads to Uzbekistan for international conference
A two-day international conference on Afghanistan’s security and economic growth will begin in Uzbekistan on Monday.
According to Hafiz Zia Ahmadi, a deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, representatives of the Afghan government led by Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting Minister of Foreign Affairs have been invited to the conference. The delegation left Kabul early Sunday.
According to media reports, India will also participate at the conference in Tashkent.
Delegates from 20 countries and several international organizations will attend the conference, where the security situation and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan will be reviewed.
The Afghan government expects to achieve positive and constructive interactions with the countries in the region and the world in this meeting and to facilitate the sustainability of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the ministry stated.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan meanwhile has said that the purpose of holding this meeting is to understand global approaches in ensuring security, stability, reconstruction and integration of Afghanistan into regional cooperation and has emphasized that the international meeting in Tashkent does not mean giving recognition to the new rulers of Afghanistan.
Following the meeting of security and economic development of Afghanistan in Tashkent, the meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is scheduled to be held on July 28 and 29.
Latest News
13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan
Flash Floods have killed at least 13 people and injured 20 in ten provinces of Afghanistan, state ministry for disaster management reported Sunday.
The Ministry of Disaster Management said that the floods have also caused huge financial losses in these provinces.
As a result of the floods, several sections along the Kabul-Jalalabad highway have been washed away and the main highway to Panjshir province has been blocked, officials said.
The National Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Sunday that more than ten provinces are at risk of floods caused by expected rain.
“In the last round of floods which occurred in several provinces, causing financial and life losses, 13 people were martyred and 20 people were injured. The most damage has been done to Maidan Wardak, Paktia, Paktika, Nangarhar, Nuristan, Parwan and Panjshir provinces,” said Mohammad Nasim Haqqani, head of publications at the state ministry for disaster management.
“Our teams have been dispatched to the areas and aid has been sent to the injured.”
“The possibility of heavy rainfall with flash floods is predicted in the northeast, east, southeast, south, and southwest regions, including some central regions,” said Mohammad Juma Noorzai, manager of atmospheric analysis of the National Meteorological Department.
Latest News
SCO chief meets with Pakistan’s FM, discusses need for cooperation with Kabul
The Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Ambassador Zhang Ming, met with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday where they discussed issues of regional importance including the situation in Afghanistan.
According to a statement issued by the Pakistan foreign ministry, Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO Charter and the ‘Shanghai Spirit.’
“Sharing his perspective on the situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the need to maintain constructive engagement and practical cooperation to promote the shared goals of peace, stability, development and regional connectivity.
“He added that the international community must scale up assistance to help address the twin challenges of a dire humanitarian situation and economic crisis.
“The Afghan interim authorities, on their part, must address the concerns of the international community pertaining to inclusivity; respect for rights of all Afghans, including girls’ education; and continued efforts in counter-terrorism,” the statement read.
The SCO is a trans-regional multilateral organization of eight countries comprising, in addition to Pakistan, China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and India. The SCO strives to promote multi-faceted and comprehensive cooperation in diverse areas.
Latest News
Pakistan rules out solo decision on recognizing IEA govt
Pakistan said on Friday it would recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government through a regional and consensual approach, rather than taking a solo decision on the matter.
“We thought that it would be the best to do it through a regional, consensual approach,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told his regular weekly news briefing.
Despite no formal recognition, many countries have opened their missions in Kabul.
In March this year, some countries, including Pakistan, were close to legitimizing the IEA rule but withheld their decisions at the last moment, citing lack of progress on commitments made by the IEA on certain issues, Pakistan’s Tribune reported.
Iftikhar said there was an improved security situation in Afghanistan but added the humanitarian and economic situation was “quite grave”.
“And there is increasing understanding that some kind of engagement with the interim Afghan authorities is essential to address this situation. So it is in that context, that different countries, at different levels, they are in touch or engaged with the Afghan interim authorities,” he added.
Iftikhar also said that one of the expectations from IEA from the international community, was that Afghanistan should not be used for terrorism against any other country.
He said groups against Pakistan are still in Afghanistan.
He said these groups, including al-Qaeda, Daesh-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), posed a threat to the stability of Afghanistan itself as well as to Pakistan and other countries in the region and globally.
“So it needs to be addressed in a cooperative manner,” Iftikhar stressed.
13 die in flash floods across Afghanistan
Farmers to harvest 150,000 tons of grapes in Herat province this year
SCO chief meets with Pakistan’s FM, discusses need for cooperation with Kabul
Afghan delegation heads to Uzbekistan for international conference
WHO chief says monkeypox is now a global emergency
Afghanistan-Pakistan ODI series ‘not possible this year’
IEA calls for release of frozen funds following deadly earthquake
Pakistan to issue six-month multiple entry visas to Afghan truck drivers
Export volume of Afghan pine nuts drops off
IEA arrests former cricket boss Azizullah Fazli
Saar: UK’s support from IEA discussed
Zerbena: Expanding Afghanistan’s economic relations with Uzbekistan discussed
Tahawol: Uzbekistan to host a summit on Afghanistan
Zerbena: Establishment of Afghan Invest company discussed
Saar: Afghanistan’s relations towards its neighbors discussed
Trending
-
Science & Technology3 days ago
Japan planning for interplanetary bullet trains connecting Earth, Moon and Mars
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN report highlights rights violations in Afghanistan; IEA rejects it as ‘propaganda’
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan cargo trucks can travel freely to all parts of Pakistan
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan, China discuss expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
-
Science & Technology4 days ago
NASA’s James Webb telescope damaged by space rock: report
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia delivers 24 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if US Pelosi visits Taiwan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Implementation of trans-Afghan railway project kicks off