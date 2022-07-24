Pakistan rules out solo decision on recognizing IEA govt

(Last Updated On: July 24, 2022)

Pakistan said on Friday it would recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government through a regional and consensual approach, rather than taking a solo decision on the matter.

“We thought that it would be the best to do it through a regional, consensual approach,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told his regular weekly news briefing.

Despite no formal recognition, many countries have opened their missions in Kabul.

In March this year, some countries, including Pakistan, were close to legitimizing the IEA rule but withheld their decisions at the last moment, citing lack of progress on commitments made by the IEA on certain issues, Pakistan’s Tribune reported.

Iftikhar said there was an improved security situation in Afghanistan but added the humanitarian and economic situation was “quite grave”.

“And there is increasing understanding that some kind of engagement with the interim Afghan authorities is essential to address this situation. So it is in that context, that different countries, at different levels, they are in touch or engaged with the Afghan interim authorities,” he added.

Iftikhar also said that one of the expectations from IEA from the international community, was that Afghanistan should not be used for terrorism against any other country.

He said groups against Pakistan are still in Afghanistan.

He said these groups, including al-Qaeda, Daesh-Khorasan (ISIS-K) and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), posed a threat to the stability of Afghanistan itself as well as to Pakistan and other countries in the region and globally.

“So it needs to be addressed in a cooperative manner,” Iftikhar stressed.