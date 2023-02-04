Latest News
Netherlands to compensate relatives of victims of Afghanistan airstrike
The Dutch government announced Friday it will not appeal a court order to pay compensation to relatives of civilians who were killed in an airstrike in Afghanistan.
The Defense Ministry said in a statement that there would be no objection to the ruling that calls for compensation to relatives of civilians who died in 2007 in the operation in the Chora district of Uruzgan province, the Associated Press reported.
The District Court of The Hague found in November that the late-night attack violated international humanitarian law. The court sided with four survivors of the attack who sued the Dutch state for compensation.
The defense ministry argued that buildings were being used by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) fighters when the military hit the walled compound, known as a “quala,” with munitions fired from attack helicopters and F-16s.
In a letter to lawmakers Friday, Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that 15 years after the attack, the ministry “does not have any further or additional information to substantiate the fact that the quala was a military target at that time.”
“The State will therefore not lodge an appeal. The State will comply with the court’s ruling by proceeding to pay compensation. The extent of the damage has yet to be determined,” she wrote.
US says IEA should meet promises before seeking legitimacy
The United States on Friday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to meet their promises if they want to be recognized as a legitimate government.
John Kirby, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told VOA in a televised interview that the IEA will continue to isolate itself from the international community unless they reverse restrictions on women.
“So, if the Taliban (IEA) wants to be considered legitimate, if they want the recognition of the international community, if they want financial aid and investment in their country, then they should meet their promises, meet their obligations, and behave accordingly,” Kirby stressed.
Kirby also questioned the IEA’s counterterrorism operations against Daesh in Afghanistan.
“[IEA] are constantly under threat by ISIS in Afghanistan. … We know that ISIS remains still a viable threat, a credible threat, not just in Afghanistan, but in other parts of the world too,” Kirby said.
Kirby noted that the people of Pakistan remain under threat of terrorism from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
“There’s no question about that. And sadly, we’ve seen that borne out in recent days in a bloody, bloody way,” he said.
“We obviously will continue to stay in touch with Islamabad to see what we could do, what might be possible,” Kirby added.
Moscow to host regional security meeting on Afghanistan next week
A meeting on Afghanistan between the secretaries of the security councils of Central Asian countries, Pakistan, India and China will be held in Moscow next week, Russia’s special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told TASS on Friday.
“There will be regional participants, the secretaries of the security councils of countries in the region are invited – our Central Asian partners, as well as Pakistan, India and China,” the diplomat said.
On May 27, 2022, a fourth round of multilateral consultations on Afghanistan between top security officials was held in Tajikistan capital Dushanbe.
Russia’s plan to host next security meeting on Afghanistan comes as the country has always expressed concern about the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan.
About two weeks ago, Kabulov stated that the presence of Daesh in Afghanistan is not only against the stability of Central Asian countries and other neighboring countries of Afghanistan, but also against the security of Russia.
However, the Islamic Emirate has repeatedly assured that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against the security of other countries.
Qatar holds expanded meeting for UN official regarding Afghanistan
The Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, in cooperation with the missions of Canada and the United Kingdom, organised an expanded meeting for Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed with the permanent delegates and representatives of the permanent missions of the countries members of the Group of Friends of Afghanistan and the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, the peninsula qatar reported.
The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani opened the meeting that was held at the headquarters of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations in New York by stressing the significance of the meeting in regards to the participants, the timing, and the critical situation that Afghanistan is going through, especially after Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s latest decisions targeting women, in addition to the poor security and humanitarian situation, especially during winter.
Sheikha Alya praised the visit of Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations to Afghanistan, describing it as historic and courageous, and thanked her for her visit to the State of Qatar for consultation and coordination, read the report.
She commended the level and spirit of partnership between the State of Qatar and the United Nations in the Afghanistan file, in addition to other broad and distinguished strategic partnerships in humanitarian, developmental, peace, security, and human rights fields.
She considered that the situation in Afghanistan represents a tough test for the international community, saying that they should never lose hope, especially in light of the momentum created by the visit of the Deputy Secretary General.
Sheikha Alya called for not abandoning Afghanistan, especially women, girls, children, and other marginalized and vulnerable groups, stressing the need to put a unified comprehensive strategic vision by the international community regarding the situation in Afghanistan, the peninsula qatar reported.
She reiterated Qatar’s commitment to stand by the fraternal people of Afghanistan and its willingness to move forward in the path of strategic partnerships with the UN as well as regional and international partners and friends to face the challenges in Afghanistan and the world.
For her part, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed thanked Qatar for its continuous constructive efforts and partnership with the UN, pointing out that Doha was her first stop before visiting Afghanistan.
She said that this visit saw an important meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, during which she gave a comprehensive briefing on the meetings she held with the Afghan caretaker government, the peninsula qatar reported.
She affirmed that the UN would never abandon the Afghan people, calling on the international community to continue humanitarian response efforts.
The meeting was attended by a large number of permanent delegates and representatives of the countries members of the Group of Friends of Afghanistan and the Group of Friends of Women in Afghanistan, representing the countries interested in the Afghanistan issue, such as the State of Qatar, the United States, Turkiye, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Scandinavian countries, some countries from Central Asia and Eastern Europe, and others.
