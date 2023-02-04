US says IEA should meet promises before seeking legitimacy

(Last Updated On: February 4, 2023)

The United States on Friday called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to meet their promises if they want to be recognized as a legitimate government.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, told VOA in a televised interview that the IEA will continue to isolate itself from the international community unless they reverse restrictions on women.

“So, if the Taliban (IEA) wants to be considered legitimate, if they want the recognition of the international community, if they want financial aid and investment in their country, then they should meet their promises, meet their obligations, and behave accordingly,” Kirby stressed.

Kirby also questioned the IEA’s counterterrorism operations against Daesh in Afghanistan.

“[IEA] are constantly under threat by ISIS in Afghanistan. … We know that ISIS remains still a viable threat, a credible threat, not just in Afghanistan, but in other parts of the world too,” Kirby said.

Kirby noted that the people of Pakistan remain under threat of terrorism from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“There’s no question about that. And sadly, we’ve seen that borne out in recent days in a bloody, bloody way,” he said.

“We obviously will continue to stay in touch with Islamabad to see what we could do, what might be possible,” Kirby added.